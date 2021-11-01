Breaking News
GRAID Technology Expands EMEA Team With Storage Industry Veteran

LONDON, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GRAID Technology, a leading provider of data protection solutions for Enterprises and OEMs worldwide, today announced that it has appointed Ron MacLeod as Senior Sales Director for EMEA. In his new role, MacLeod will assist OEMs, System Integrators and Resellers across all EMEA markets to test, source, and deploy GRAID Technology’s SupremeRAID data protection solution to enterprise data center customers.

Ron MacLeod joins GRAID Technology after serving as EMEA VP of Business Development for Memblaze, where he was responsible for OEM, System Integrator and Channel Sales for the entire Memblaze portfolio of products. MacLeod’s more than 25 years of experience in data storage include deep expertise in embedded storage, data protection and storage networking.

“GRAID Technology is committed to extending the expertise and reach of our sales team to grow our market share,” said Thomas Paquette, SVP of OEM and Channel Sales at GRAID. “We are excited to welcome Ron MacLeod to the team, and we look forward to leveraging his years of experience to better serve our EMEA customers and partners.”

About GRAID Technology

GRAID SupremeRAID™ is the world’s first NVMe and NVMeoF RAID card to unlock the full potential of your SSD performance.  Named one of the Ten Hottest Data Storage Startups of 2021 by CRN, is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California with an R&D center in Taipei, Taiwan, and is composed of a dedicated team of experts with decades of experience in the SDS, ASIC and storage industries. Contact us today to find out how GRAID’s NVMe solution can accelerate your high-performance workloads. Book a demo today: https://www.graidtech.com//graid-demo or contact Andrea Eaken, VP of Marketing, at andrea.eaken@graidtech.com. 

Learn more about GRAID SupremeRAID: https://www.graidtech.com/
Read the GRAID Partner Whitepapers: https://www.graidtech.com/news/categories/whitepapers
Follow GRAID on Twitter: https://twitter.com/graidtechnology
Follow GRAID on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/graidtech
Follow GRAID on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/graid-technology

