Grammy Award-winning artists team with one of nation’s largest churches for Christmas Special

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 24 mins ago

Cincinnati, Ohio, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Christmas will look a lot different this year for many people, so Crossroads Church is bringing some hope, joy, and good news through a Christmas Special starring Grammy Award-winning artists Lecrae and Amy Grant.

The special features original performances from both stars along with Christmas classics and new tracks from Crossroads Music paired with dynamic on-location teaching in the desert from Senior Pastor Brian Tome. A special performance from Broadway dancers will also bring a piece of the Christmas story to life.

“Christmas is supposed to be a fun and happy time, but instead we’re jammed inside and thrown off our traditions. Some of us have spiritual traditions that we want to do that we can’t do,” Crossroads Senior Pastor Brian Tome said. “We thought, ‘We’ve got to do something to get people together and get them in the spirit of Christmas,’ so we did this special with some folks that I think highly of, Lecrae and Amy Grant.”

The special is available to stream anytime during the Christmas season at crossroads.net/christmas-special. 

“People are hungering and thirsting for something. They just want to feel connected. This is one of the times of year where there are already a lot of different things people are trying to navigate through and this has just compounded, so what a unique opportunity to give them a piece of joy, a piece of hope. For me, that was exactly why I wanted to be a part of this,” Lecrae said.

“I love how music brings us together and reminds us of good times and gives us strength for tough times,” Amy Grant said. “There have been so few things we could count on this year and I feel like as the holidays approach there’s something that even if you’re just going through the motions you remember a time when your family used to gather, and to me that nostalgia is like saying, ‘Come on back, come on back, let your mind find something good.’ And to me music is the best way to invite somebody to find something good.”

For more information about the special, visit crossroads.net/christmas-special. For images and video assets, including interviews with Amy Grant and Lecrae, please contact Erin Caproni at [email protected]

