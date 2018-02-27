Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Provides Operations Update Highlighted by 248% Increase in Acordionero Production Since August 2016 and Ongoing Progress in A-Limestone Play

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (“Gran Tierra” or the “Company”) (NYSE American:GTE) (NYSE MKT:GTE) (TSX:GTE), a company focused on oil and gas exploration and production in Colombia, is pleased to provide today an operations update. All dollar amounts are in United States (“U.S.“) dollars and all production, reserves and resources volumes are on a working interest before royalties (“WI“) basis, unless otherwise stated.

Highlights

Production Gran Tierra’s Colombia only production averaged a record high of 34,477 barrels of oil equivalent per day (“ BOEPD “) during fourth quarter 2017, which was 21% higher compared with 28,481 BOEPD in first quarter of 2017 and 6% higher compared with 32,570 BOEPD in third quarter of 2017 The Company’s Colombia only production in fourth quarter 2017 was also up 53% from second quarter 2015 when the strategy to refocus Gran Tierra on Colombia began

Continued Strong Performance at Acordionero, 100% WI Record Production: Since acquiring the Acordionero field in the Middle Magdalena Valley Basin (“ MMV “) in August 2016, Gran Tierra has increased its production by 248% to a record high average rate during January 2018 of 16,478 barrels of oil per day ( “bopd” ) Free Cash Flow: From the acquisition date of August 23, 2016, until December 31, 2017, the MMV assets have generated $172 million in oil and natural gas sales and $127 million of operating netback 1 , while the Company made capital investments of $105 million Active 2018 Development Program: the Company plans to drill 8 development oil wells, 3 water injectors and 1 water source well, as well as expand the central processing facilities Enhanced Oil Recovery (“EOR”): Gran Tierra’s plans for early optimization and EOR are underway with a source injection water well on stream, injectivity and facility tests successfully executed and the waterflood now into the full development phase

Strong A-Limestone Production from Vonu-1 Exploration Well, Putumayo 1 (“PUT-1”) Block, 55% WI This important discovery well in the A-Limestone is currently producing 1,974 bopd (100% gross) from the A-Limestone, or 1,086 bopd WI, with less than 1% water cut (January 2018 average) Vonu-1 is Gran Tierra’s strongest A-Limestone well to date in terms of oil production performance and has already produced a cumulative 415,000 barrels (“ bbl “) of oil (100% gross)

Progress with A-Limestone Results in Costayaco, Chaza Block, 100% WI Six wells from the Costayaco field have now produced from the A-Limestone an approximate combined cumulative 1,000,000 bbl of oil, with less than 1% water cut, since September 19, 2016, when CYC-19 was brought on production as the Company’s first A-Limestone test well The CYC-30 vertical well, drilled in third quarter 2017, yielded encouraging results from the A-Limestone after the initial completion; however, after stimulation, pressure analysis indicates that the completion fluids damaged the formation Gran Tierra is working to redesign and optimize the completion fluids to be more compatible with the A-Limestone The completion rig has been brought back to CYC-30 to re-stimulate the well with the optimized completion fluids and to recommence production testing The plan is to apply the Company’s learnings from CYC-30 to Siriri-1 and to future wells in the A-Limestone

Ongoing A-Limestone Assessment in Siriri-1 Exploration Well, Putumayo 4 (“PUT-4”) Block, 100% WI During December 2017, 15 feet out of 70 feet of oil pay in the A-Limestone were perforated and stimulated An oil gradient was measured in the wellbore using wireline pressure gauges and samples of oil were recovered; the oil properties tested 29 o API and fingerprint analysis suggests that the oil is from a similar source as the Vonu-1 well The well is currently shut-in with a static wellhead pressure of 1,720 pounds per square inch The potential for further stimulation of the A-Limestone is currently being studied Shallower potential net oil pay has been identified in the M2 Limestone, the N Sand and the Upper Pepino Sand; the Company plans to test the N Sand after full assessment of the A-Limestone is completed

Successful Infill Development Well in Legacy Reservoirs in Costayaco, Chaza Block, 100% WI In first quarter 2018, Gran Tierra drilled the fastest well yet in Costayaco, the CYC-31, an infill development well which encountered good reservoir in the N, U and Caballos Sands, as well as the M2 and A-Limestones; production testing of the well in the U and Caballos Sands is currently underway; an additional two infill development wells are planned to be drilled later in 2018 towards the top of the Costayaco structure to continue optimizing reservoir management and oil recovery

Consistent Performance with N Sand Wells in Putumayo 7 (“PUT-7”) Block, 100% WI Cumplidor-1: production has averaged 678 bopd of 19 o API oil and less than 1% water cut since July 1, 2017 Confianza-1: was perforated in two bypassed N Sand zones and started producing from all three zones on December 5, 2017; since the recompletion, production has average 751 bopd of 19 o API oil, with less than a 1% water cut, an increase of approximately 450 bopd A drilling rig is currently being mobilized to the Cumplidor-Confianza drilling pad site with a plan to begin drilling 2 additional development wells in sequence, starting in late first quarter 2018



Gary Guidry, President and Chief Executive Officer of Gran Tierra, commented “We are very proud of the ongoing excellent results that our technical and operational teams have delivered over the last 18 months from the Acordionero field, which has exceeded our original expectations for production growth and profitability. Acordionero was Gran Tierra’s growth engine throughout 2017 in terms of material production and reserves increases. Since acquiring Acordionero in August 2016, our teams have increased the field’s production by 248% to almost 16,500 bopd as of January 2018. Since the acquisition and during an active capital program in which we have drilled and brought online 11 oil wells, two water injectors and one water source well, the Acordionero field has also generated free cash flow and we expect that to continue as we further develop the field.

With the ongoing ramp up of Acordionero, our average Colombia production increased to a record high of almost 34,500 BOEPD in fourth quarter 2017, which was 21% higher compared with first quarter 2017. We are very pleased that this 2017 production growth was organic and achieved through the drill bit. The all-time high production that we achieved in fourth quarter 2017 also represented growth of 53% from second quarter 2015.

Our A-Limestone play in the Putumayo Basin continues to deliver strong production results from the Vonu-1 well on the PUT-1 Block and the Costayaco field. We are confident that the A-Limestone may represent a significant basin-wide conventional carbonate oil resource play, as recognized by our independent qualified reserve evaluator McDaniel & Associates Consultants Ltd. at 2017 year-end, who assigned Gran Tierra gross unrisked mean prospective resources in the A-Limestone of 822 million barrels of oil equivalent2. As expected with any new play, there are occasional challenges such as the Siriri-1 and CYC-30 wells and a learning curve which we are quickly navigating. The A-Limestone play is still in its infancy and is barely more than a year old. We remain very encouraged about the material prospectivity of the A-Limestone. We look forward to many more years of drilling in this exciting new play in the Putumayo Basin.

With our large prospective resource base throughout Colombia, we plan to drill 30 to 35 exploration wells over the next three years, which are all expected to be funded by cash from operating activities. This exploration campaign is designed to test the vast majority of our massive portfolio of total unrisked mean prospective resources of 1.462 billion barrels of oil equivalent2, including our dominant position in the Putumayo Basin oil play fairways of the A-Limestone, other carbonates and the N Sand.

Our strategy of focusing on capital efficiency and returns on invested capital is delivering results on many fronts in Colombia. With our self-funded, sustainable business model, we believe Gran Tierra is well-positioned for potential profitable growth throughout 2018 and beyond.”

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Gran Tierra Production Growth Since 2015

From fourth quarter 2015 through fourth quarter 2017, the Company’s Colombia production has grown at a compound annual rate of 23% (see graph below). Gran Tierra’s Colombia production averaged a record high of 34,477 BOEPD during fourth quarter 2017, which was 21% higher compared with 28,481 BOEPD in the first quarter of 2017 and 6% higher compared with 32,570 BOEPD in third quarter of 2017.

Acordionero Field Development (Gran Tierra 100% WI and Operator)

After acquiring the MMV assets in August 2016, Gran Tierra spud its first Acordionero development well as operator in October 2016 and has since drilled, completed and brought on production 11 oil wells, two water injection wells and one water source well. The AC-14i water injection well and the AC-18, AC-16 and AC-21 development oil wells were brought on stream during fourth quarter 2017. Following AC-21, drilling commenced from the new AC-6 pad at the end of December 2017 with the AC-20 development oil well. Completion operations for AC-20 commenced at the end of January 2018 and the well was brought online February 26, 2018. The second new well on this pad, AC-6, spud on February 9, 2018. Gran Tierra expects to drill a total of four development oil wells and one injector from the AC-6 pad by the end of the second quarter 2018.

The table below summarizes the productivity from recent Acordionero development oil wells:

Well IP30 (bopd)1 Start Date Producing Zone AC-21 1,537 Dec.08, 2017 Lisama A+C AC-20 1,2292 Feb.26, 2018 Lisama A+C 1 IP30 represents initial production averaged over first 30 days of production 2 AC-20 production is single day rate for February 26, 2018

AC-14i injection tests were successfully conducted in November 2017 in the Lisama A and C Sands. The AC-8i water injection well was stimulated in December 2017 to improve Lisama C Sand injectivity. Both wells have been injecting water continuously into the Lisama Sands since early December 2017.

MMV Exploration and Appraisal

Elsewhere in the MMV, Gran Tierra spud the Ayombero-1 exploration well on November 13, 2017, which is targeting the La Luna Formation conventional fractured carbonate oil play. This well was drilled within the Midas Norte Block (GTE 100% WI). Gran Tierra produces from the La Luna Formation at the Chuira field, west of the Ayombero location. Testing this play is designed to help Gran Tierra better understand the potential of the La Luna. After encouraging indications of oil presence while drilling and well log results in the La Luna Formation, casing was set and completion operations commenced in February 2018. Operations are ongoing and results are expected by the end of first quarter 2018.

Gran Tierra spud the Totumillo exploration well on January 28, 2018, within the Acordionero exploitation area, which is designed to target Lisama Sand reservoirs similar to Acordionero’s but in a separate structural accumulation. Drilling operations are currently ongoing.

The Ayombero and Totumillo exploration wells may demonstrate additional diversified potential within the original acquisition of the MMV assets.

PUT-1 Block (Gran Tierra 55% WI and Operator)

With the success of the A-Limestone in the Vonu-1 exploration well in the PUT-1 Block, Gran Tierra is currently evaluating options to drill new wells in the block starting later in 2018. As Vonu-1 also discovered oil in the U Sand and net oil pay in the N Sand, the Company’s evaluation is designed to identify the best drilling locations to test the stacked multi-zone potential of the PUT-1 Block.

Gas-to-Power Upgrades, Chaza Block, (Gran Tierra 100% WI and Operator)

Gran Tierra is now in a position to generate all of its electricity needs using associated natural gas production for fuel in the Costayaco field and plans to be in a similar position for the Moqueta field early in second quarter 2018. The Company has a combined generation capability of over 9 megawatts (“MW“) at Costayaco and plans to increase the existing 1 MW capability to 4 MW at Moqueta. These gas-to-power upgrades are designed to allow full independence from the national electricity grid and provide continuous reliable power supply to Gran Tierra’s wells, injection pumps and facilities.

Nancy-Burdine-Maxine (“NBM”) Block (Gran Tierra 100% WI and Operator)

Nancy-1 well was successfully reactivated in the N Sand on January 6, 2018 using a jet pump. The well was last produced by the previous operator in June 2015. Between January 6 and February 19, 2018, the well produced 14,667 barrels of oil, for an average producing day rate of 402 bopd. Average water cut over the week to February 19, 2018 was 5.8%, and average GOR over the same week was 79 scf/bbl.

Gran Tierra has moved the rig from Nancy-1 to the currently shut-in Burdine-5 well to test the A-Limestone, which Company analysis indicates may be prospective across the block. Operations are currently ongoing.

1 Operating netback is a non-GAAP measure and does not have a standardized meaning under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (“GAAP”). Refer to “Non-GAAP Measures” in this press release for a description of this non-GAAP measure and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable measure (oil and natural gas sales) calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

2 All resources values and ancillary information contained in this press release have been calculated in compliance with Canadian National Instrument 51-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities (“NI 51-101”) and the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook (“COGEH”) and are based on the Company’s 2017 year-end estimated prospective resources as evaluated by the Company’s independent qualified reserve evaluator McDaniel & Associates Consultants Ltd. (“McDaniel”) in reports with an effective date of December 31, 2017 (the “GTE McDaniel Prospective Resources Report“), unless otherwise expressly stated.

