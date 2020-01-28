Grand Canyon Education, Inc. Investigated by Block & Leviton LLP For Violations of Federal Securities Laws

BOSTON, Jan. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Block & Leviton LLP ( www.blockesq.com ), a securities litigation firm representing investors and whistleblowers nationwide, is investigating Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOPE) and certain of its officers and directors for potential violations of federal securities laws.

On January 28, 2020, the investment analyst Citron Research issued a short report on Grand Canyon Education entitled, “GCE, the Educational Enron.” The report alleges that Grand Canyon was violating the federal securities laws by using a “captive, non-reporting subsidiary to hide its liabilities … and artificially inflated the [company’s] stock price.” When the news of the report hit the markets, Grand Canyon’s share price dropped dropped significantly in intra-day trading.

If you have purchased or otherwise acquired Grand Canyon securities and have questions about your legal rights, or possess information relevant to this investigation, you are encouraged to contact attorney Mark Delaney at (617) 398-5600, by email at [email protected] , or by visiting https://shareholder.law/lope .

Block & Leviton LLP was recently ranked 4th among securities litigation firms by ISS for recoveries in 2017. The firm represents many of the nation’s largest institutional investors and numerous individual investors in securities litigation throughout the country. Indeed, its lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.

