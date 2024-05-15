Winner will kick-off summer with a glamping-inspired getaway to New York City and campsite experiences sponsored by Grand Design RV all summer long

MIDDLEBURY, Ind., May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — To celebrate the launch of their new Lineage Class C motorhome, Grand Design RV, a wholly owned subsidiary of Winnebago Industries (NYSE: WGO) and one of the fastest-growing RV brands known for its top-of-the-line recreational vehicles, is bringing camping to the heart of New York City this summer by offering one lucky winner the Ultimate Glamping Getaway Weekend, plus a summer filled with outdoor adventures.

One grand prize winner and their guest will have the opportunity to indulge in a glamping-inspired weekend in NYC, hosted by Grand Design RV, while getting to explore the new Lineage class C motorhome and other Grand Design recreational vehicles at a first-of-its kind, immersive glamping experience on June 22, 2024. In addition, Grand Design RV will cover the winner’s campsite fees at national and state parks all summer long and provide a gift basket loaded with glamping amenities to use during their summer camping excursions.

Selected at random, the winner will receive a roundtrip getaway to New York on the first weekend of summer (June 21–23, 2024) covering airfare for two, a $1,500 spending stipend to explore the city, and two nights’ accommodations. Nestled in the iconic greenery of Bryant Park in Midtown Manhattan, the event will feature camping-inspired activities, s’mores delicacies from a local bakery, music provided by a local artist, and the chance to tour the vehicles firsthand.

“We’re thrilled about this unprecedented experience, and our approach in launching Lineage amidst the energy of Bryant Park,” said Danielle Antonelli, vice president of marketing at Grand Design RV. “Just as Lineage represents a new era of innovation in the motorized segment for our company, this event represents our commitment to pushing boundaries and creating incredible adventures. It’s about redefining what’s possible, both in our industry and in the experiences we offer to our valued customers.”

Ready for S’more Fun? Enter now!

Contestants can enter online between May 15 – June 6, 2024, by sharing why they would be the perfect adventurer to experience an ultimate summer of glamping.

Rules & Regulations

Only one entry per person. Adults (21+) must submit via the sweepstakes online entry form at GrandDesignRV.com/motorized. One winner will be randomly selected in a drawing by an independent party, which will occur on June 7 and must be available for travel to New York June 21-23, 2024. Winner will be notified via email. To view the full terms and conditions, visit GrandDesignRV.com/motorized.

About Lineage

Lineage, a class C motorhome, is the newest addition in Grand Design’s journey as one of the fastest-growing RV brands in the industry’s history. Grand Design’s entry into the motorized segment will bring the same company promise of superior quality, best-in-class service, and sense of community to a new customer base. Lineage has an anticipated launch in July. To learn more and sign up for email updates on the Lineage, please visit, GrandDesignRV.com/motorized.

About Grand Design RV

Grand Design RV®, headquartered in Middlebury, Indiana, manufactures the market-leading Reflection® Fifth Wheel and Travel Trailer, flagship Solitude® Extended Stay Fifth Wheel, luxury Momentum® Toy Hauler, lightweight Imagine® Travel Trailer, and introductory level Transcend™ Travel Trailer product lines. Since its founding in 2012, Grand Design RV has become one of the fastest-growing RV companies in history and is consistently rated among the highest quality RV manufacturers. Grand Design RV is a wholly owned subsidiary of Winnebago Industries (NYSE: WGO),

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading North American manufacturer of outdoor recreation products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, Newmar and Barletta brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company builds high-quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth-wheel products, outboard and sterndrive powerboats, pontoons, and commercial community outreach vehicles. Committed to advancing sustainable innovation and leveraging vertical integration in key component areas, Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota, and Florida. The Company’s common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol WGO. For access to Winnebago Industries’ investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit http://investor.wgo.net.

Media Contact: Candice Eley, [email protected], (949) 394-8716