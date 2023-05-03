Grand Mal Seizure Treatment Market Analysis By Drug Generation (First, Second, Third), By Drug Class (Barbiturates, Hydantoin, Phenyltriazine, Iminostilbenes, Benzodiazepines, Aliphatic Carboxylic Acids), By Diagnosis (Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Electroencephalogram, Blood Tests, Computed Tomography), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Academic and Research Centers).

Rockville, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global grand mal seizure treatment market is valued at US$ 2 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 3.2 billion by 2033.

The grand mal seizure treatment market is expected to be driven by the increasing prevalence of epilepsy and other neurological disorders, as well as advancements in medical technologies and research related to seizures.

Antiepileptic drugs (AEDs) are the primary treatment option for grand mal seizures. There are several different types of drugs available for seizure treatment.

Grand Mal Seizure Treatment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2033 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.5% Market growth 2023-2033 US$ 3.2 Billion Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key countries US, Canada, UK, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, UCB Celltech, Abbott Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis, Sanofi, Takeda, Teva Pharmaceutical, Shire Pharmaceuticals Limited Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Grand mal seizures, also known as generalized tonic-clonic seizures, are characterized by sudden and intense convulsions that affect the entire body and can cause loss of consciousness.

According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, around 12 million people in India are living with epilepsy, making it the country with a large of people affected by the condition.

This condition is often associated with epilepsy, a neurological disorder that affects approximately 50 million people worldwide, according to the World Health Organization.

Healthcare providers are increasingly seeking treatment options that can effectively control seizures and minimize the risk of side effects. This has led to the development of newer AEDs and other medications that are more effective and better tolerated than traditional treatments. Wearable devices are also set to aid in the treatment of the condition in a big way.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Sales of grand mal seizure treatment solutions are expected to increase at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2033.

The global grand mal seizure treatment market is forecasted to reach US$ 3.2 billion by the end of 2033.

North America holds a leading share of the global market due to the high prevalence of epilepsy and the presence of key market players in the region.

The European market is progressing rapidly due to the presence of well-established healthcare facilities and rising medical tourism in the region.

Grand mal seizure treatment market increasing in prominence with the introduction of advanced wearable technologies that can gather advanced information regarding seizure attacks, says a Fact.MR analyst.

Recent Market Developments

Top companies in the grand mal seizure treatment market are making significant investments in R&D operations to develop novel and cutting-edge grand mal seizure medications. This improves their competitive position and accelerates the growth of their revenue.

The United States Food and Drug Administration granted Lupin’s abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Vigabatrin approval in March 2022. It is an anti-epileptic medication and is sold as a 500 mg oral solution USP.

The medicine Ztalmy from Marinus Pharmaceuticals was authorised by the United States Food and Drug Administration in March 2022 to treat seizures in people with CDKL5 deficiency, a genetic form of epilepsy.

Key Segments of Grand Mal Seizure Treatment Industry Research

By Drug Generation : First Second Third

By Drug Class : Barbiturates Hydantoin Phenyltriazine Iminostilbenes Benzodiazepines Aliphatic Carboxylic Acids

By Diagnosis : Magnetic Resonance Imaging Electroencephalogram Blood Tests Computed Tomography

By End User : Hospitals Clinics Academic and Research Centers



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global grand mal seizure treatment market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on drug generation (first, second, third), drug class (barbiturates, hydantoin, phenyltriazine, iminostilbenes, benzodiazepines, aliphatic carboxylic acids), diagnosis (magnetic resonance imaging, electroencephalogram, blood tests, computed tomography), and end user (hospitals, clinics, academic and research centers), across five major regions of the world.

