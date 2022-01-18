Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Grand Opening of New SECU Center at The Shepherd’s House in Surry County

Grand Opening of New SECU Center at The Shepherd’s House in Surry County

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 14 mins ago

Grand opening Photo

L to R: Julie Edwards-SECU VP, Dobson; Karen Hall-SECU VP, Pilot Mountain; Damian Carter-SECU Regional SVP; Jana Elliott-Executive Director, The Shepherd’s House; Brea Hull-SECU SVP, Mount Airy; and Chris King-SECU VP, King.

L to R: Julie Edwards-SECU VP, Dobson; Karen Hall-SECU VP, Pilot Mountain; Damian Carter-SECU Regional SVP; Jana Elliott-Executive Director, The Shepherd’s House; Brea Hull-SECU SVP, Mount Airy; and Chris King-SECU VP, King.

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — With a $500,000 grant from the SECU Foundation and support from numerous community donors, the dream of building a new homeless shelter is now a reality for The Shepherd’s House (TSH). The non-profit began the year celebrating the dedication of the new SECU Center at The Shepherd’s House with a Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting attended by local leaders, volunteers, and supporters. The larger 64-bed shelter in Mount Airy will help TSH more than triple the number of individuals and families they previously served in Surry County and the surrounding area.

“We are so proud to be a part of this project, which is giving The Shepherd’s House the ability to offer more families who are experiencing homelessness the hope and support they need to regain control of their lives,” said Damian Carter, SECU Regional Senior Vice President. “The work undertaken by The Shepherd’s House to deepen their reach through the new shelter represents their strong commitment and concern for the health and well-being of the vulnerable in their community. We share their strong commitment and concern for others and congratulate them on a job well done!”

The Shepherd’s House, which opened in 2003, is dedicated to ending family homelessness by providing caring support, education, and innovative programs designed to empower families to achieve self-sufficiency.

“On behalf of the entire Shepherd’s House board and staff, and most importantly the many we will serve, I express our unending gratitude toward SECU Foundation and the members of State Employees’ Credit Union for their generosity and overwhelming support in our mission to build the new SECU Center,” remarked Jana Elliott, The Shepherd’s House Executive Director.

About SECU and the SECU Foundation
A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for over 84 years. SECU is the second largest credit union in the U.S. with over $51 billion in assets and serves over 2.6 million members through 274 branch offices, over 1,100 ATMs, 24/7 Member Services via phone, www.ncsecu.org and a Mobile App. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare, and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of over $216 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide.

Contact:  Jama Campbell, Executive Director
Office:  919-839-5562  | secufoundation@ncsecu.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8efc832a-3b23-44e2-b123-c0e595d3fc6b

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.