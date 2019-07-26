Breaking News
Home / Top News / Grand Opening of West End, A New Home Community in Northwest San Diego by Morgan Holdings, Set for Saturday, July 27

Grand Opening of West End, A New Home Community in Northwest San Diego by Morgan Holdings, Set for Saturday, July 27

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 9 mins ago

$12 Million Project is the First New Development in University City in Almost 40 Years

West End, a $12 million infill development of nine single-family homes by Morgan Holdings in University City in San Diego.

West End, a $12 million infill development of nine single-family homes by Morgan Holdings in University City in San Diego.

West End, a $12 million infill development of nine single-family homes by Morgan Holdings in University City in San Diego.

SAN DIEGO, July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — West End, a $12 million infill development of nine single-family homes by Morgan Holdings is holding its grand opening on Saturday, July 27, from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. at 5803 Renault Way. The public event will offer delicious food, raffle prizes, balloon animals, kids face painting, home tours and live music.

San Diego City Council President Pro Tempore and Member Barbara Bry will take part in the ribbon-cutting ceremony as the representative of District 1 where West End is located.

The private community of modern coastal homes is the first new residential for-sale development in almost 40 years for University City, a local community just east of the University of California, San Diego.

“We are excited to show our new West End community in this beautiful neighborhood,” said Blake Morgan, project manager of the development. “After almost four decades with no new homes being built in University City, West End is sure to be a wonderful addition to an already thriving and established neighborhood and community.”

The homes feature a modern coastal aesthetic and are filled with natural light, serene living and entertaining spaces. With crisp white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, two- and three-car garages and enclosed backyards, the homes offer layouts and design appointments that are perfect for families and individuals alike. “Each new custom home has been designed with style and luxury to provide our homebuyers with the finest coastal lifestyle,” Morgan said.

Residents of West End will enjoy a near-private recreation area, gated dog park with seating, running path and landscaped bio-retention basin, all of which will be maintained by the homeowners association.

West End is conveniently located near a world-class university (UCSD) and private schools, the new shopping destination Westfield UTC, health centers and award-winning restaurants. It is within walking distance to nearby shops, a gourmet market and cafes and just a short drive to the beach, freeways, Downtown San Diego, the airport and La Jolla Cove.

The Brett Dickinson Team, Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty is handling the properties for Morgan Holdings. Agents are available to show the homes Wednesday through Friday from noon until 6 p.m., Saturday and Sundays from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. or by appointment Mondays and Tuesdays.

More information about the West End community is available at https://www.westendsandiego.com/.

About Morgan Holdings
Morgan Holdings is a private real estate investment and development firm based in La Jolla, Calif., that specializes in developing multi-use, apartment and single-family homes. Established in 1959, Morgan Holdings is celebrating its 60th year in business spanning three generations of Morgans. With over $2 billion dollars in development, its projects can be found in California, Colorado, Arizona, Texas, Missouri, North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee and Illinois.

Ingrid Jones  949-395-5489  [email protected]
Genevieve Anton  714-544-6503 [email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a56e02a5-1edf-48e3-bdd2-f8a1187bd1ba

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.