CHICAGO and LANHAM, Md., Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Granite Creek Capital Partners, L.L.C., a private investment firm based in Chicago, today announced it has made an investment in CP Direct Holdings, L.L.C., a Maryland based provider of direct mail printing services focused on large-volume print runs for non-profit fundraising campaigns. This round of financing for CP Direct led by Granite Creek, includes co-investments from Everside and senior financing by Cadence Bank.

In conjunction with Granite Creek’s investment in CP Direct, Granite Creek Partner and Co-Founder Brian Boorstein, and Director Jordan Liss, will join its board of directors.

Matt Trotta, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CP Direct, said, “We are excited to become a Granite Creek portfolio company. Granite Creek’s investment will provide the added support for CP Direct to continue building a comprehensive direct mail services and corporate communications platform. Our focus remains on delivering phenomenal service for our customers and the support from Granite Creek will only further our ability to do so.”

“Direct mail continues to be highly effective in the new digital world,” said Jordan Liss, Director at Granite Creek. “CP Direct has a reputation for excellence with its customers and is well-positioned to capitalize on this ever-changing direct mail market. We look forward to working with the CP Direct team to continue investing in the business’ breadth of services and capabilities.”

CP Direct recently secured the 108th position in the 2022 Printing Impressions Top 300 Printing Companies, growing from its 118th position in 2021. With the support of Granite Creek, CP Direct expects to continue to make strategic investments to accelerate its growth trajectory and market position.

About CP Direct

Founded in 2002, CP Direct is a fully-integrated direct mail printing organization with a reputation for quality, efficiency and superior client service. Strategically located in Lanham, MD, the Company provides its customers with a full array of solutions, including digital prepress, printing, and full finishing services. CP Direct supports a diverse and loyal customer base largely comprised of charitable organizations, non-profits, agencies, and direct mail fundraisers and marketers. For more information about CP Direct, please visit www.cpdirectinc.com.

About Everside Capital Partners

Everside, an SEC Registered Investment Adviser (RIA), is a New York based, independently owned asset management firm focused exclusively on the U.S. lower middle market. The firm is led by a team with extensive backgrounds in credit, direct investing and origination from top global institutions. Everside has a track record of investing in debt and equity in lower middle market companies across the US, generally through partnering with Small Business Investment Companies (SBICs) or directly partnering with lower middle market companies. Everside has closed more than 80 portfolio investments since inception and currently manages over $1 billion in fund commitments across multiple funds. For more information, please visit www.everside.com.

About Granite Creek Capital Partners, L.L.C.

Founded in 2005, Granite Creek Capital Partners, L.L.C. is a Chicago-based private investment firm focused on providing capital and operational resources to lower middle market companies engaged in manufacturing, business services, healthcare, and agribusiness. With an experienced team of investment professionals bringing expertise in private equity, banking, operations, and business development, Granite Creek has a successful track record of investing in and supporting its portfolio companies. In 2022, Granite Creek was named to Inc.’s Founder-Friendly Investors list for the third year in a row, honoring the private equity and venture capital firms with the best track record of success backing entrepreneurs. For more information on Granite Creek, visit www.granitecreek.com or call 312-895-4500.

