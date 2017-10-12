CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 12, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Granite Oil Corp. (“Granite”) (TSX:GXO) (OTCQX:GXOCF) will pay a dividend of 3.5 cents per common share in cash on November 15, 2017, to shareholders of record on October 31, 2017. This dividend has been designated as an eligible dividend for Canadian income tax purposes.
The Board and Management of Granite remain comfortable with this dividend rate in the current commodity price environment and expect no change to the Company’s dividend policy for the foreseeable future.
For further information, please contact Michael Kabanuk, President & CEO by telephone at (587) 349-9123.
Nasdaq NewsFeed
GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)
- Granite Oil Corp. Announces Monthly Dividend for October, 2017 - October 12, 2017
- ESD Bags & Pouch Packaging Market to reach US$495.0 Mn by 2022 – Transparency Market Research - October 12, 2017
- ConnectWise Appoints New Directors to Board - October 12, 2017