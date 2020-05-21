GraniteShares Surpasses $1 Billion in AUM Amid Market Uncertainty

Pivotal milestone achieved as firm celebrates 3-year anniversary

NEW YORK, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GraniteShares, a new kind of exchange-traded fund (ETF) company, has accumulated over $1 billion in assets under management (AUM) in just three years.

Founded by experienced ETF entrepreneur Will Rhind, the firm launched its inaugural funds on May 22, 2017 , and has since expanded its ETF suite to include five total investment strategies: The GraniteShares Gold Trust ( BAR ); The GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF ( COMB ); The GraniteShares Platinum Trust ( PLTM ); The GraniteShares HIPS U.S. High Income ETF ( HIPS ); and The GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF ( XOUT ).

GraniteShares’ recent growth has been fueled by its flagship gold ETF, BAR, which has swelled to over $917 million in AUM as investors seek safe-haven assets amid coronavirus-inflicted market volatility.

“During these challenging economic times, we are fortunate to be able to offer ETF strategies that are timely and relevant for investors,” said Rhind, CEO of GraniteShares. “As we enter our fourth operating year, we remain committed to the firm’s founding tenets of offering unique or differentiated investment strategies with lower costs.”

GraniteShares has received multiple industry accolades since the firm’s inception, including ETF.com’s New ETF Issuer of the Year Award in 2018 as well as ETF.com’s Best New Smart Beta ETF Award this year. In 2019, the firm expanded its operations overseas with the opening of a London office.

GraniteShares’ U.K. offering opened an exciting new category for the ETF industry by launching the first leveraged single stock platform, offering 22 ETPs with 3x leverage (long and short) to large-cap U.K. companies.

For more information on GraniteShares, please visit www.graniteshares.com .

About GraniteShares

Headquartered in New York City, GraniteShares is an independent and fully funded exchange-traded fund (ETF) company that seeks to launch disruptive ETFs. GraniteShares’ focus is on products that bring the excitement back to investing, using new ideas, innovative structures and low cost. Will Rhind, Founder and CEO, is an established ETF entrepreneur with more than 20 years of experience in the industry.

Media contact:

Gregory FCA for GraniteShares

Jill Fritz, 484-832-7034

[email protected]

Important Information and Risks

Investing involves risk including the possible loss of principal.

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) and the GraniteShares Platinum Trust (PLTM), collectively “the Trusts”, must be preceded or accompanied by a prospectus. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing or sending money. To obtain a prospectus visit the links:

https://www.graniteshares.com/Documents/25/Prospectus-GraniteShares-Gold-Trust.pdf

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about GraniteShares ETFs, please call (844) 476 8747 or visit the website at www.graniteshares.com. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

The Sponsor of the Trust is GraniteShares LLC. Foreside Fund Services, LLC, provides marketing services to the Trust.

The ETFs, HIPS, COMB, and XOUT, and funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC. GraniteShares is not affiliated with Foreside Fund Services, LLC. Foreside is the not the distributor of the GraniteShares U.K. Exchange Traded Product (ETP) platform. An investment in a GraniteShares short and leveraged exchange traded product (“ETP”) may not be suitable for all investors. They are intended for investors who wish to take a very short term view on the underlying asset and are not intended as buy and hold investments