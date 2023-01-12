Grant Cardone Ventures Named an ‘Official Partner of Power Slap’ and a Marquee Sponsor of Power Slap: Road to the Title and Power Slap’s First Live Event

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Grant Cardone Ventures, the leading business consulting company co-founded by Grant Cardone and Brandon Dawson, and Power Slap, the world’s premier slap fighting promotion, today announced a new global marketing partnership.

Brandon Dawson, co-founder and CEO of Cardone Ventures, says, “We’re excited for Cardone Ventures to become an official partner of Power Slap,” the world’s first sanctioned and regulated slap fighting organization. The partnership includes Cardone Ventures branding across numerous prominent in-competition placements, including both Power Slap striker boxes, the coveted center canvas position, and on the Power Slap Table for both Power Slap: Road to the Title and Power Slap’s first live event. The partnership also includes a significant social and digital component, including presenting partner status of “Slap! Shorts,” a new shorts series airing this month.

“We’re excited to have Cardone Ventures join Power Slap as a premier partner,” said Power Slap President Frank Lamicella. “Cardone Ventures is all about executing on a vision and achieving success in business through partnership, and we’re happy to be the next partner up.”

Grant Cardone, billionaire real estate tycoon, business mogul, and co-founder of Cardone Ventures, says, “Supporting Power Slap is part of a strategic move into the world of power sports and high-impact entertainment. It fits right in with the 10X brand.”

Power Slap: Road to the Title will launch on TBS in the United States on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The series will introduce fans to the sport and feature Power Slap athletes competing across multiple weight divisions.

Additional information on Power Slap can be found on the official Power Slap website at PowerSlap.com.

About Power Slap: Power Slap is the world’s premier slap fighting promotion, regulated and sanctioned by the Nevada State Athletic Commission. Power Slap was created in 2022 by Dana White, Lorenzo Fertitta and Craig Piligian, in partnership with Ultimate Fighting Championship and Endeavor and produced by Pilgrim Media Group. For more information, visit PowerSlap.com and follow Power Slap on Rumble (/c/powerslap), Instagram (@powerslap), Facebook (.com/Slap), YouTube (@powerslap), Twitter (@powerslapleague), Snapchat (@powerslap), and TikTok (@powerslap).

About Grant Cardone Ventures: Cardone Ventures is a business consulting company founded by Grant Cardone and Brandon Dawson that helps business owners attain their personal, professional, and financial goals. Together, they help business owners experience their company from a 360-degree perspective, including operations, marketing, finance, and people. Cardone Ventures’ focus is to help entrepreneurs grow from $2 million to $500 million+ and 10X all aspects of their business. For more information on Cardone Ventures, visit https://www.cardoneventures.com/.

