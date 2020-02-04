Breaking News
Home / Top News / Grapefruit USA, Inc. (OTCPINK “GPFT”) Announces Private Label Cultivation Agreement with Premium Southern California Based Cannabis Cultivator.

Grapefruit USA, Inc. (OTCPINK “GPFT”) Announces Private Label Cultivation Agreement with Premium Southern California Based Cannabis Cultivator.

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Los Angeles/Desert Hot Springs, CA, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Grapefruit USA, Inc., a Delaware corporation, (“GPFT”) (OTCPink: GPFT) (“Grapefruit” or the “Company”) a California based cannabis company is announcing today that on January 28, 2020 it entered into a Private Label Cultivation Agreement with a prominent Southern California based cannabis cultivator (the “Cultivator”). This Cultivator utilizes a state of the art, indoor Canopy grow system to produce premium grade Cannabis flowers. Under the terms of the Agreement, the Cultivator will allocate a portion of its indoor canopy to Grapefruit. Grapefruit has indicated to the Cultivator which cannabis strains it has chosen for the Cultivator to produce for it based upon Grapefruit’s perceived market demand and profit margins. The initial strains will include two different OG cultivars, and a Runtz cultivar which will be hand trimmed pursuant to the agreement. Grapefruit management believes that the allocated cultivation area will produce approximately 400 pounds or 181,200 grams of premium grade dried cannabis flowers on a seventy day cycle. In addition, the contract grants Grapefruit the right to purchase the “trim” resulting from the hand trimming process. The Agreement will also be subject to industry standard payment and delivery provisions.

With respect to signing the Agreement, Bradley J. Yourist, Grapefruit CEO, stated, “This Agreement, with an acknowledged master grower and cultivation team, will provide Grapefruit with an initial steady supply of premium grade, indoor cannabis flowers to enable us to quickly expand our distribution business and concomitant distribution revenue stream. This Agreement will also afford Grapefruit the option to brand our own line of indoor grown high-grade cannabis flowers for the retail market in California. We will be launching this project immediately as we achieve another milestone on our path to becoming a leading vertically integrated cannabis producer.”

To learn more about Grapefruit, please visit our website at:
https://grapefruitblvd.com

Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter
Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Twitter

About GRAPEFRUIT

Grapefruit’s corporate headquarters is in Westwood, Los Angeles, California. Grapefruit holds California permits and licenses to both manufacture and distribute cannabis products. Grapefruit’s extraction laboratory and distribution facilities are located in the industry recognized Coachillin’ Industrial Cultivation and Ancillary Canna-Business Park in Desert Hot Springs, located on the extension of North Canyon Rd., approximately 14 miles north of downtown Palm Springs. Grapefruit obtained its California cannabis licenses in January 2018 and commenced distribution of cannabis products thereafter. Grapefruit’s vision is to become a seed to sale, fully vertically integrated ethical and compliant cannabis product Company. To obtain further information on Grapefruit and its operations, please visit its website at https://grapefruitblvd.com/. To learn more about Grapefruit’s Sugar Stoned branded line of cannabis and CBD infused edibles, please visit us at https://sugarstoned.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement
           
Imaging3 cautions you that any statement included in this press release that is not a description of historical facts is a forward-looking statement. Many of these forward-looking statements contain the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “may” “intend,” “expect” and similar expressions. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties inherent in Grapefruit’s business, including, without limitation: the company may not ever obtain additional funds necessary to support its business development and growth plans; and the company may not ever achieve the market success to reach or sustain a profitable business. In addition, there are risks and uncertainties related to economic recession or terrorist actions, competition from much larger cannabis companies, unexpected costs and delays, potential product liability claims, and many other factors. More detailed information about Grapefruit and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2019 and its Registration Statement on Form S-1. Such documents may be read free of charge on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Grapefruit undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. This caution is made under the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Investor Relations Contact:
Bradley Yourist
[email protected]
18776 Blue Dream Crossing, Unit LL1 53-07
Desert Hot Springs, California 92240
(760) 205-1382
https://grapefruitblvd.com/

GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.