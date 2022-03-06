Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Grapefruit Welcomes Laura Weeks as Chief Compliance Officer

Grapefruit Welcomes Laura Weeks as Chief Compliance Officer

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 31 mins ago

Laura Weeks, MBA, CHC

Laura Weeks, MBA, CHC
Laura Weeks, MBA, CHC

PARSIPPANY, N.J., March 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Grapefruit, a comprehensive health and wellness service provider is pleased to welcome Laura Weeks, MBA, CHC as the new Chief Compliance Officer to the Grapefruit team. Laura has worked in the healthcare industry for almost two decades with half of those years dedicated to spearheading compliance programs for hospitals and medical centers domestically as well as international joint ventures. Her experience spans all stages of compliance development-from established to early-stage programs-and includes all elements considered by the Office of Inspector General and Department of Justice necessary to have an effective compliance program.

Christopher Gaeta, Grapefruit CEO states, “We are thrilled to welcome Laura to the Grapefruit team. She brings deep experience in healthcare compliance and closely aligns with the innovative, collaborative culture that we foster at Grapefruit. As our team continues to expand to campuses nationwide, Laura will be instrumental as a key collaborator and leader among our medical, operations, and legal teams.”

Grapefruit’s end-to-end health and wellness solutions offer public health services including Telehealth, TelePsychiatry/Counseling, Compliance Oversight, aimed at addressing mental and behavioral health issues exacerbated by the pandemic. Grapefruit has also partnered with over 300 schools across the country offering COVID-19 mitigation solutions including testing, telehealth, and contact tracing, having administered over 1,000,000 tests to people since the onset of the pandemic. Grapefruit’s comprehensive health and wellness solutions will provide the needed access to certified psychiatry, psychotherapy and behavioral health providers for all school districts and higher education across the country. Telehealth providers will be available to students and staff during school hours and 24X7 off hours and during school vacations.

Laura Weeks states, “I love being innovative and taking my compliance programs to the next level. Joining Grapefruit gives me the opportunity to be a resource we can use to ultimately create better outcomes for the communities and patients we serve.” 

About: Grapefruit offers Health & Wellness Solutions including telehealth, tele-psychiatry/therapy, and behavioral health services. Having worked with school districts across the country during the pandemic, Grapefruit understands the administrative burdens the schools faced during the pandemic. Grapefruit knows that a successful, comprehensive program should include access along the continuum of care — from health promotion and prevention, to treatment. With a comprehensive telemedicine program, schools have the ability to address both the physical and behavioral needs of each child. Guidance Counselors, school nurses and the school administration are not equipped or trained to handle the increased need for mental and behavioral health our youth is plagued with. Grapefruit recognizes the critical nature of providing these services to children and young adults, now more than ever. 

Media Contact; Richard Pescatore, Chief Medical Officer, Richard@grapefruithealth.net. For additional information or questions, please contact 213.900.6878 or visit the website at www.GrapefruitHealth.net  

Related Images

Image 1: Laura Weeks, MBA, CHC

Weeks joins Grapefruit as the Chief Compliance Officer.

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

  • Laura Weeks, MBA, CHC

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.