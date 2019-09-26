Breaking News
Home / Top News / GrapheneCA Supplies Major Construction Built with Graphene

GrapheneCA Supplies Major Construction Built with Graphene

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Graphene supplier and manufacturer GrapheneCA was the sole provider for all of the graphene used in one of the first major commercial constructions to make use of the miracle material. A new convention center Centro de Convenciones Siglo XXI start building 200 km away from Cancún relies on concrete enhanced by GrapheneCA’s 99.7% carbon pure graphene in its entirety.

Constructions that use graphene as an additive are anti-flammable, anti-corrosive, and share its improved mechanical properties. This makes graphene-based concrete ideal for wet constructions in high-humidity and storm-prone areas as well. The material is the next step in what is possible for constructions around the world: more durable, versatile, and cost-effective structures.

“This project relies on a long-held dream of ours at GrapheneCA: to bring graphene technology out of the lab and to real-world use cases where it makes a meaningful impact.” – David Robles, Head of Business Development at GrapheneCA.

“It’s a great advantage for us to count on an anti-corrosive and anti-flammable material like graphene. GrapheneCA’s products have been essential in guaranteeing the durability of the Siglo XXI Convention Center.” – Juan Carlos Palomino, Magnocentro Ferretero.

These solutions are available today thanks to GrapheneCA’s proprietary technology. The company has developed Mobile Graphene Container Systems to meet the growing demand for graphene. MGCS are portable, green, and affordable graphene production lines that can be installed in-house, making the material viable for use in large-scale constructions for the first time.

Contact GrapheneCA to learn more about how graphene can help your business.

About Graphene
Graphene is the two-dimensional material to be discovered. It is made of a honeycomb sheet of carbon that is one atom in thickness, making it highly flexible yet stronger than steel and a better conductor than copper. Many consider it to be a miracle material because of its superior properties. Graphene promises important breakthroughs in major industries including energy, health, construction, and electronics.

About GrapheneCA
GrapheneCA is a privately owned, commercial-scale graphene and graphene-based materials producer, and supply company headquartered in New York. It is dedicated to tackling the challenge of integrating graphene into real-world applications through the use of its own highly effective, scalable, and environmentally friendly production process. GrapheneCA has developed a production facility in New York and currently produces commercial graphene nanoplatelets with less than 0.03% oxygen contamination on a large scale. GrapheneCA has applied for patents in both the USA and China.

Contact person: Irina Nazarova, [email protected]

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.