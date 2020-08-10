Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Graphic Arts Association Enters Partnership With MetLife to Provide Auto and Homeowners Member Program

Graphic Arts Association Enters Partnership With MetLife to Provide Auto and Homeowners Member Program

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y., Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Graphic Arts Association of Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware announced today it has entered into a strategic partnership with MetLife, through its insurance consultant Gilroy Kernan & Gilroy, to provide its members with a co-branded Auto and Homeowners program designed specifically for print and graphic arts organizations.

“Since its inception in 1888, GAA has provided world class programs and services to its members.  Our main goal is to help our members prosper – especially during challenging economic times.  During the unprecedented event of COVID-19 and the challenges it has created, many businesses and individuals seek relief from the effects of this disruptive pandemic as well as the many financial stresses it has created.  The GAA/MetLife partnership was formed to address some of those financial stresses and to help our members overcome some of the many hurdles that our members and their employees now face.”  Melissa Jones – President, Graphic Arts Association

To learn more about details of the program, GAA and MetLife will be holding an informative webinar event on Thursday, August 27th from 1:00 pm – 1:30 pm EDT. Please contact Melissa Jones, President of the Graphic Arts Association at 856-308-2851 or via email [email protected], for more information and a link to the event.

About Gilroy Kernan & Gilroy, Inc.

Founded in 1904, Gilroy Kernan & Gilroy (gkgrisk.com) is one of Central New York States oldest and largest independent insurance agencies. Blending innovative insurance solutions with leading-edge strategies, GKG helps individuals and businesses of all types and sizes manage risk. The firm is headquartered at 210 Clinton Road in New Hartford, from which it serves clients across New York State and increasingly around the nation and globe. GKG employs a professional staff of over 50 and represents more than 80 insurance carriers. If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Sarah Armstrong at 315.624.2964 or email at [email protected]

About GAA

Established in 1888, the Graphic Arts Association, https://www.graphicartsassociation.org/ , is the only regional trade association for the printing industry serving Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware. The mission of the Graphic Arts Association is to provide business relationships, expertise and education that ensure the strength and profitability of its member companies in the graphics, print and digital communications industries.

Contact Sarah Armstrong
Telephone 315.624.2964
Email [email protected]
Website www.gkgrisk.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.