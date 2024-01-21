FIRST ON FOX: Animal welfare groups are calling on the Biden administration to address a large number of abandoned pets at the southern border.
Fox News Digital obtained photos and videos of pets in Colony Ridge, Texas, from animal advocacy group Boots on the Ground that were reportedly abandoned by migrants, including some that appear severely neglected or injured.
Scores of animals have been abandoned at the U.S.-Mexico border as illegal immigrants flood into
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Pro-life health care workers urge pro-family policies as major medical institutions push abortion - January 21, 2024
- Republican vying for McCarthy’s seat vows plan on border ‘chaos’ driving exodus: ‘California for Californians’ - January 21, 2024
- GRAPHIC PHOTOS: Animal welfare groups call on Biden admin to address ‘thousands’ of dogs abandoned by migrants - January 21, 2024