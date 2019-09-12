Breaking News
GraphicSpeak Announces New Website Launch

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

The Newly Redesigned Website Offers Visitors Richer Insights and easy Access into Computer Graphics Industry News, Reviews and Analysis

TIBURON, Calif., Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GraphicSpeak (www.gfxspeak.com), a news and commentary site covering computer graphics is pleased to announce its newly redesigned website. The redesign offers quick and easy access to essential information, reviews, in-depth features, and historical content.

The computer graphics industry is changing rapidly along with the entire high-tech industry and the technology developed decades ago to visualize data and simulate lies at the core of modern computer innovation including artificial intelligence, machine learning, 3D design, graphics arts and more. The site was created for professionals in computer graphics, CAD, ray tracing, animation and others who are at the forefront of computer graphics development. Graphic Speak puts the latest news about computer graphics technology into perspective and highlights meaningful trends and influences.

GraphicSpeak also covers the latest developments in 3D scanning, workstations, virtual prototyping, and pre-viz. It is a sister site to the official Jon Peddie Research site that tracks and analyzes the graphics, multimedia hardware and software markets.

“We’ve built this site for people who love computer graphics and for people who are interested in CG innovation. We’re pleased with this update that puts more stories right upfront where readers can find them,” said Kathleen Maher, Editor-in-Chief and Publisher of GraphicSpeak.  

“Digitalization is transforming all industries and we want to be right in the center of it all,” added Maher.

Adobe, AMD, Apple, Autodesk, Chaos Labs, Dell, HP, Intel, Lenovo, Maxon, Nvidia, OnSight, Siemens, and Xilinx to name a few are tracked, reported on, and evaluated by an editorial team with over 100 years collective experience in the computer graphics industry. The editorial team is not generalists, but dedicated specialists who have been chasing and evaluating pixels longer and more thoroughly than any other site or research firm — period.

About GraphicSpeak
GfxSpeak traces its roots back to the early 1990s when it was called CADCAMNET. Later it was renamed Vectorrum and in 2012 JPR bought it, and changed the name to GraphicSpeak to reflect the expanded coverage that includes all aspects of computer graphics with stories, reports, and reviews.

Today, GraphicSpeak is a news and commentary site covering computer graphics. The primary interest in discovering the places where art, design, and entertainment intersect. Why? Because that’s where the fun is. GfxSpeak is a sister site to the official Jon Peddie Research site. Jon Peddie Research provides industry analysis on graphics and multimedia hardware and software.

Company Contact:
Robert Dow
415.435.9368 
[email protected]

Media Contact
Carol Warren
Crew Communications
714.890.4500 
[email protected]

