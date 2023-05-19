Fuel Efficiency Driving Demand for Graphite Coatings in Electronic & Automobile Products

Rockville , May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global Graphite Coating market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.1% and reach a market size of US $ 1.3 Bn by the end of 2033

Graphite, a naturally occurring polymer of carbon, is one of the lightest reinforcing materials with remarkable natural lubricity. It possesses properties including rigidity and strength. Graphite-based coatings are required in situations when it is essential to reduce an object’s oxygen permeability and reactivity, which could cause oxidation.

The graphite coating improves electrical conductivity while reducing the likelihood of electrostatic discharge (ESD). Batteries, polymer composites, paints, and coatings are just a few examples of the commercial and industrial goods that use graphite coatings widely. Graphite is a mineral that is composed entirely of carbon. It is usually used to make conductive materials because of its strong conductivity. Graphite powder is an excellent conductive filler material.



Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023 – 2033 Value Projection (2032) US$ 1.3 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2032) 6.1% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 80 Tables No. of Figures 94 Figures

Market Drivers:

Graphite coatings are widely used in various industrial applications such as automotive, aerospace, electronics, and metal processing industries. The increasing demand for these coatings in these sectors, driven by factors like corrosion resistance, lubricity, and thermal stability, is a significant driver for the graphite coatings market.

Graphite coatings offer excellent heat resistance and thermal conductivity properties. As the demand for energy-efficient solutions increases across industries, graphite coatings find applications in heat exchangers, thermal management systems, and other components that enhance energy efficiency.

The electronics and electrical industries are witnessing rapid advancements, including the miniaturization of devices and the development of high-performance electronic components. Graphite coatings play a crucial role in providing electrical conductivity, EMI/RFI shielding, and lubrication properties, making them an essential material for these industries.

The automotive industry is a significant driver for the graphite coatings market. These coatings are used for applications such as piston rings, cylinder liners, bearings, and valve seats. With the growth of the automotive sector worldwide and increasing demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles, the demand for graphite coatings is expected to rise.

Graphite coatings offer excellent corrosion resistance properties, making them an ideal choice for applications where protection against corrosive environments is crucial. Industries such as oil and gas, chemical processing, marine, and infrastructure rely on graphite coatings to protect their equipment and structures from corrosion, driving the demand for these coatings.

Market Restraints:

Alongside the drivers, there are certain market restraints that can impact the growth and development of the graphite coatings market. These restraints include:

Graphite coatings can be relatively expensive compared to alternative coating materials. The cost of raw materials, manufacturing processes, and specialized application techniques can contribute to the higher overall cost of graphite coatings. This can pose a challenge for widespread adoption, especially in cost-sensitive industries.

The graphite coatings market may face challenges due to limited awareness and understanding of the benefits and applications of graphite coatings. Additionally, the lack of standardized testing methods and specifications for graphite coatings can hinder their adoption, as potential customers may be uncertain about their performance and reliability.

Key Market Trends:

Sustainability has become a significant trend across industries, and the coatings sector is no exception. There is a growing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable coating solutions, including graphite coatings. Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on developing low VOC formulations, environmentally friendly application processes, and recyclable or biodegradable coatings to align with sustainability goals.

Industries such as automotive, aerospace, and electronics require high-performance coatings that can withstand extreme conditions, provide enhanced corrosion resistance, reduce friction, and offer superior thermal management properties. Graphite coatings, with their excellent heat resistance, lubricity, and electrical conductivity, are well-suited to meet these demands, driving their increased adoption.

The integration of nanotechnology in the coatings industry is a prominent trend. Nanomaterials, including nano-graphite, are being incorporated into coating formulations to enhance their properties and performance. Nano-graphite coatings offer improved wear resistance, increased durability, and enhanced electrical and thermal conductivity. As nanotechnology continues to advance, it is expected to further drive growth and innovation in the graphite coatings market.

Energy efficiency remains a key priority for many industries, driving the demand for coatings that can contribute to thermal management and energy conservation. Graphite coatings with their excellent thermal conductivity properties are gaining traction in applications such as heat exchangers, energy storage systems, and electronic components where efficient heat dissipation is crucial.

Key Companies Profiled in this Report

Final Advanced Materials

CONDAT Corporation

Elcora Advanced Materials Corp.

Mersen

Van Sickle Paint Mfg. Company

Whitford

Imerys Graphite & Carbon

Asbury Carbons

BECHEM

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the graphite coatings market is characterized by the presence of several key players who compete based on factors such as product offerings, technological advancements, distribution networks, and customer relationships.

In addition to the companies mentioned earlier, there is a range of other competitors in the graphite coatings market. These companies operate on both a global and regional scale and compete for market share and customer contracts.

According to ZEN Graphene Solutions, the company went under a corporate reorganization in December 2020. The move is aiding in enhancing their product portfolio.

In October 2020, Imerys revealed its intentions to boost synthetic graphite output at its Bodio factory in Switzerland to fulfil the increasing demand from the Europe, Asia, and North American lithium-ion battery markets.

Key Segments of Graphite Coatings Industry Research Report

By Application : Dry Lubrication Anti-seize Agents Release Agents

By End-use Industry : Energy Automotive Machinery Electrical & Electronics Textiles Medical

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Graphite Coatings Market, forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of Application (Dry Lubrication, Anti-seize Agents, Release Agents), By End-use Industry (Energy, Automotive, Machinery, Electrical & Electronics, Textiles, Medical), & By Region

