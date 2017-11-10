Breaking News
Home / Top News / Graphite Energy Corp. Commences Exploration of Lac Aux Bouleaux Graphite Property

Graphite Energy Corp. Commences Exploration of Lac Aux Bouleaux Graphite Property

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 6 mins ago

VANCOUVER, Nov. 10, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Graphite Energy Corp. (CSE:GRE) (OTCPink:GRXXF) (FWB:G0A) (the “Company) announces it has commenced Phase I of its exploration program at its Lac Aux Bouleaux Graphite Property (the “LAB Property”).

Phase I of the exploration program is being conducted in two stages, the first stage of which comprises compilation and interpretation of all historical geological, geophysical and exploratory drilling data available on the LAB Property.  The second stage includes, but is not limited to, prospecting, trenching and channel sampling, trench logging, limited geological mapping of the area of historical exploration work, and sample assays. 

The field crew was mobilized to the LAB Property on November 1, 2017, and began ground checking of historical drill hole and graphite pits locations, geophysical survey work, and other geological activities. The Company may consider additional Phase I work which will be based on the results of the current field investigations.
The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Martin Ethier, P.Geo., a Qualified Person (as defined in National Instrument 43-101), who works as a consultant to the Company.

About Graphite Energy Corp. 
Graphite Energy Corp. is a Canadian-based issuer listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange.  It is currently engaged in the business of exploration of mineral properties in Canada and holds a right to acquire a 100% interest, subject to certain royalties, in and to the Lac Aux Bouleaux Graphite Property located near the town of Mont-Laurier in Southern Quebec.  The Lac Aux Bouleaux Graphite Property consists of 14 claims covering an area of 738.12 hectares.  The Company’s objective is to explore and, if warranted, develop the Lac Aux Bouleaux Graphite Property.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF
GRAPHITE ENERGY CORP

/s/ “Sheri Rempel”
Sheri Rempel
Director and Chief Financial Officer

For further information, please telephone: (604) 428-7050

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Forward-looking Information 
This news release may contain forward-looking information (as such term is defined under Canadian securities laws). While such forward-looking information is expressed by the Company in good faith and believed by the Company to have a reasonable basis, they address future events and conditions and are, therefore, subject to inherent risks and uncertainties.  The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.