Fact.MR’s latest report on graphite market provides a detailed analysis of growth drivers, market restraints, and emerging trends. It also offers insights Covering 30+ Countries Including Analysis of US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, GCC countries, Japan, Korea and many more

Rockville , June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global graphite market is estimated to be valued at US$ 25.9 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period of 2023-2033.

Graphite is a mineral with a wide range of applications, including steelmaking, batteries, lubricants, refractories, and electrical applications. The demand for graphite is increasing due to the growth of industries such as electric vehicles (EVs) and renewable energy. Graphite is an essential component in lithium-ion batteries, which are used in EVs and energy storage systems. This increasing demand has put pressure on the global graphite supply.

Further, graphite is also extensively used in the aerospace industry for a variety of applications. Graphite is used in rocket impellers, rocket engine nozzles, rotors, carbon/graphite blades, and others that safely propel jet fuel without creating sparks that ignite the fuel. Graphite self-lubricating, and the ability to seal permeability extend aircraft life which further increases the demand for graphite. The growing end-use industries create a plethora of growth opportunities for the graphite market players to expand and curb the demand pool.



Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023 – 2033 Value Projection (2032) US$ 58.6 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2032) 8.5% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 84 Tables No. of Figures 74 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global graphite market size reported by Fact.MR for 2022 was US$ 23.9 billion

The global graphite market size is estimated to reach US$ 58.6 billion in 2033

in 2033 North America accounted for one-fifth of global graphite demand in 2022

The European market for graphite is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.1% during 2023-2033

during 2023-2033 The market in Japan and South Korea is slated to surge at 8.6% and 8.9% CAGRs, respectively with both countries together accounting for 41.0% share in the East Asia market

“Unleashing the Potential, Analyzing the Graphite’s Key Role in Energy Storage” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in this report

Aoyu Graphite Group

Hunan Zhongke Shinzoom Technology Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical

Nippon Graphite Industries, Ltd.

Qingdao Haida Graphite Co., Ltd.

Shanshan Technology

Showa Denko Materials Co. Ltd.

Market Growth Stratagems

Market players around the world are focusing on joint ventures and agreements. The companies are continuously investing in the research & development capabilities to enhance their product portfolio. For instance,

In August 2021, Chinese lithium-ion battery material manufacturer Shanghai Shanshan, a subsidiary of domestic diversified new energy firm Ningbo Shanshan, is on track to build a production facility for anode material in Meishan City in southwest China’s Sichuan province, supports graphite market growth.

In June 2022, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Group (MCHG) increase the production capacity of natural graphite anode material from 2,000 tons/year to 12,000 tons/year at its Chinese subsidiary Qingdao Anode Kasei and affiliated company Qingdao Lingda Kasei. The production line is scheduled to start operation in the first half of fiscal 2023.

Segmentation of Graphite Industry Research Report

By Product Type : Natural Flakes Amorphous Veins Synthetic

By Application : Electrodes Refractories & Foundries Batteries Recarburisers Lubricants Friction Products Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the graphite market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of product type (natural (flakes, amorphous, and veins), synthetic), application (electrodes, refractories & foundries, batteries, recarburisers, lubricants, friction products, and others and across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and Oceania, Middle East & Africa).

