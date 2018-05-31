Breaking News
Home / Top News / Gravitas subsidiary completes debt conversion, strengthens balance sheet

Gravitas subsidiary completes debt conversion, strengthens balance sheet

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 6 mins ago

TORONTO, May 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gravitas Financial Inc. (CSE:GFI) (“Gravitas” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that The Mint Corporation (TSX-V:MIT) (“Mint”), a subsidiary of Gravitas, has completed a debt conversion transaction with its Series A and Series C debentureholders. This has reduced the debt owed by Mint to its debentureholders by approximately $39 million, from approximately $59 million to $20 million, which significantly strengthens the consolidated Gravitas balance sheet. For further details about the debt conversion, see the news release which is being issued by Mint contemporaneously with this news release.

Gravitas owns, directly or indirectly, 103,857,827 common shares of Mint, representing 59.6% of the outstanding shares. Under the transaction, Mint issued to the debentureholders 17,300,000 common shares, 16,000,000 subscription receipts and 11,700,000 common share purchase warrants. As a result, Gravitas owns 54.1% of the common shares of Mint on a non-diluted basis and Gravitas would own 47.4% of the common shares of Mint if the subscription receipts and common share purchase warrants were to be converted or exercised at closing. As further described in the Mint news release, the common share purchase warrants are not exercisable at closing, and subscription receipts to acquire 4,000,000 common shares of Mint are convertible as at closing, at the election of the holders.

“We are very pleased to see that the debt conversion process has finally concluded for Mint, our largest investee company. We believe that this represents a real turning point for Mint as the large debt overhang was the biggest obstacle for the company to overcome. Now with a much improved balance sheet, a strong technology platform and a captive cardholders’ base of over 400,000, we believe that Mint is well placed to embark on a strong growth path”, said Vikas Ranjan, President of Gravitas.

The Gravitas platform has been built to take meaningful ownership interests in fast growing companies in both the public and private markets. Gravitas has an international outlook, global scale and is keen to seek out opportunities outside of Canada.

Gravitas also has significant experience in financial technology which it has leveraged to transform Mint into a scalable globally certified payments platform. Gravitas adds value through key strategic inputs and management support as well as the services of the broader Gravitas platform.

Mint has been Gravitas’ largest investee company and has been a cornerstone of the Gravitas portfolio since inception. This debt conversion along with numerous operational milestones highlights the value that the Gravitas platform provides.

ABOUT GRAVITAS FINANCIAL INC.
Gravitas is an investment holding and merchant banking firm with a focus on financial technology and mining verticals. It has an active presence in North America, as well as in the fast-growing international regions including China, India and the Middle East. Gravitas seeks to make strategic investments in high quality and well-managed financial technology and mining companies and aims to generate significant shareholders’ value through the growth in its investments.

ABOUT THE MINT CORPORATION
The Mint Corporation (TSX-V:MIT), through its majority owned subsidiaries (the “Mint Group”), is a globally certified payments company headquartered in Toronto, Canada with its primary business in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (“UAE”). The Mint Group is approved by the UAE Central Bank, Mastercard and UnionPay as a third-party payment processor. Mint processes over US$1 billion in payroll annually for hundreds of corporate clients and financial institutions and the Mint community consists of approximately 400,000 cardholders. Mint’s clients include some of the leading blue-chip companies in the UAE.

Mint provides employers with automated payroll services and a proprietary Automated Teller Machine (“ATM”) network for their unbanked employees. Mint community members are issued a personalized, globally accepted, MasterCard or UnionPay card and a linked mobile wallet, where their salaries are deposited. This mobile wallet effectively becomes the employee’s bank account.

Mint intends to offer a comprehensive suite of services through the mobile wallet, including remittance, mobile phone top-up, rewards, and insurance, among others. The mobile wallet enables unbanked employees to purchase services and spend through the wallet.

For further information:

Gravitas Financial Inc.
Vikas Ranjan
[email protected]
(647) 352-2666
www.gravitasfinancial.com

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2018, All Rights Reserved.