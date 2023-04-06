IT professionals can learn fundamental and advanced concepts of APIs and API management while preparing for business changes that affect applications and platforms

BOULDER, Colo., April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gravitee , the leading Event-native API Management company, has launched a certification program for customers and partners. The first of its kind, Gravitee’s API Management Certification Program will train IT professionals to have an “event-driven” mindset, so they can respond rapidly to business changes impacting their applications and platforms.

Gartner and other leading analyst firms have noted that organizations are becoming more “event driven.” In other words, they are adopting event-driven architectures and asynchronous communication patterns to better support the real-time needs of the business, such as customer requests, inventory updates and sensor readings. Legacy tools and techniques historically used by IT to adapt to changes no longer suffice. New API Management systems can make applications and platforms more secure and resilient to events, and help organizations turn event-streams into revenue generating channels. However, there’s a shortage in the industry of IT professionals with the skills and experience to manage modern systems.

Gravitee is addressing this challenge with its certification program, which has three main tracks:

Event-Native API Management Fundamentals Certification – Individuals who earn this certification will have demonstrated a basic knowledge of APIs, API Management and event-native API Management, specifically.

– Individuals who earn this certification will have demonstrated a basic knowledge of APIs, API Management and event-native API Management, specifically. Event-Native API Management Professional Certification – Individuals who earn this certification have demonstrated an advanced knowledge of APIs and API Management, and can be trusted to implement API Management best practices for enterprise synchronous API, streaming API and asynchronous API use cases.

– Individuals who earn this certification have demonstrated an advanced knowledge of APIs and API Management, and can be trusted to implement API Management best practices for enterprise synchronous API, streaming API and asynchronous API use cases. Event-Native API Management Partner Certification – This is the first step to becoming a Gravitee partner. Individuals who earn the certification have established the ability to sell and implement Gravitee’s API Management platform.

In conjunction with the launch of its certification program, Gravitee is announcing the ability for customers and partners to earn two API Management Competencies:

Gravitee API Management for Kafka – This is a “mini” certification for Gravitee users focused on using Gravitee for Kafka use cases.

– This is a “mini” certification for Gravitee users focused on using Gravitee for Kafka use cases. Gravitee API Management for MQTT – Another “mini” certification, this demonstrates the ability to use Gravitee for MQTT use cases.

“IT professionals are under immense pressure to prepare for the move to event-driven architectures and asynchronous protocols that impact their software applications and platforms, and advancing their API Management credentials is key to this process,” said Rory Blundell, CEO of Gravitee. “By offering certifications, we can help developers bolster their skills and further their careers in a market that is in demand. We are excited to launch this program and contribute to the advancement of an event-driven IT mindset.”

Gravitee’s API Management Certification Program has been in private beta since January 2023. Hundreds of IT professionals have participated in the program already or expressed interest in doing so. For more information about the program, go to Gravitee’s certification page.

About Gravitee

Gravitee is the leading open source API platform, enabling worldwide developers and business users to build, manage and monitor their APIs. As a team we are driven by the purpose of giving customers effortless control over their growing API ecosystem and a strong belief in the ethos of open source. By understanding customers’ connectivity challenges and anticipating their needs, we provide the most intuitive platform for end-to-end API management.