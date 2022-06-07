Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Gravity Diagnostics Announced as Greater Cincinnati’s Fastest Growing Company for Second Consecutive Year

Gravity Diagnostics Announced as Greater Cincinnati’s Fastest Growing Company for Second Consecutive Year

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 26 mins ago

Gravity Diagnostics wins Fast 55 in the top growth category

From 2019 to 2021, the company experienced a growth rate of 1,793%.
From 2019 to 2021, the company experienced a growth rate of 1,793%.

2022 Fast 55 Winner

Cincinnati Business Courier Fast 55 Awards.
Cincinnati Business Courier Fast 55 Awards.

Covington, Kentucky, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — For the second year in a row, Gravity Diagnostics has been named the winner of the Cincinnati Business Courier’s annual Fast 55 Awards.

The company won this distinction in the category of businesses that had accumulated more than $100 million in annual revenue and was also the overall, fastest-growing company among the winners across all award categories.

During the past few years, Gravity has seen tremendous growth as it expanded the footprint of its lab and office space by 900%, increased the size of its workforce from a team of 35 to 450 employees, processed over 3.5 million COVID-19 samples, and grew its non-COVID revenue by 400%. 

Altogether, from 2019 to 2021, the company experienced a growth rate of 1,793%, the highest in the region.

“We are thankful to have received this award for the second year in a row. Our team has remained steadfast in our dedication to going the extra mile for our community while continuing to innovate during unprecedented times. As a company, we are excited to continue our mission to improve overall health. By thinking outside of the box, we aim to make the healthcare data and insights our lab testing provides practical to implement, economical and impactful for our patients, providers and public health systems,” said Julie Brazil, COO, and Co-Founder of Gravity Diagnostics. 

About Gravity Diagnostics

Gravity Diagnostics is a state-of-the-art, CAP-accredited and CLIA-certified laboratory licensed in all 50 states. We provide innovative diagnostic testing in the areas of toxicology, pharmacogenetics, infectious and upper respiratory diseases, blood hematology, and COVID-19. Our clients include universities, public health organizations small private practices, Fortune 500 companies, and more. Visit gravitydiagnostics.com for additional information.

Attachments

  • Gravity Diagnostics wins Fast 55 in the top growth category
  • 2022 Fast 55 Winner 
CONTACT: Emily Brucken
Gravity Diagnostics
8594203928
ebrucken@gravitydiagnostics.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.