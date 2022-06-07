Gravity Diagnostics Announced as Greater Cincinnati’s Fastest Growing Company for Second Consecutive Year

Gravity Diagnostics wins Fast 55 in the top growth category From 2019 to 2021, the company experienced a growth rate of 1,793%.

Covington, Kentucky, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — For the second year in a row, Gravity Diagnostics has been named the winner of the Cincinnati Business Courier’s annual Fast 55 Awards.

The company won this distinction in the category of businesses that had accumulated more than $100 million in annual revenue and was also the overall, fastest-growing company among the winners across all award categories.

During the past few years, Gravity has seen tremendous growth as it expanded the footprint of its lab and office space by 900%, increased the size of its workforce from a team of 35 to 450 employees, processed over 3.5 million COVID-19 samples, and grew its non-COVID revenue by 400%.

Altogether, from 2019 to 2021, the company experienced a growth rate of 1,793%, the highest in the region.

“We are thankful to have received this award for the second year in a row. Our team has remained steadfast in our dedication to going the extra mile for our community while continuing to innovate during unprecedented times. As a company, we are excited to continue our mission to improve overall health. By thinking outside of the box, we aim to make the healthcare data and insights our lab testing provides practical to implement, economical and impactful for our patients, providers and public health systems,” said Julie Brazil, COO, and Co-Founder of Gravity Diagnostics.

About Gravity Diagnostics

Gravity Diagnostics is a state-of-the-art, CAP-accredited and CLIA-certified laboratory licensed in all 50 states. We provide innovative diagnostic testing in the areas of toxicology, pharmacogenetics, infectious and upper respiratory diseases, blood hematology, and COVID-19. Our clients include universities, public health organizations small private practices, Fortune 500 companies, and more. Visit gravitydiagnostics.com for additional information.

