Covington, Kentucky, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — G360, the parent company of both Gravity Diagnostics and Gravity+, has promoted Dr. JP Canner, Ph.D. to serve as the company’s Chief Scientific Officer. Until recently, he served as the company’s Vice President of Regulatory, Clinical, and Research Programs and its Laboratory Director.

Dr. Canner has over 20 years of molecular biology experience ranging from mouse models of cardiovascular disease to clinical laboratory assay development.

Since joining the G360 group of companies in 2018, Canner has been a key figure in the growth of Gravity Diagnostics and the nascent Gravity+ and is responsible for overseeing the development of molecular testing for disease detection and diagnosis.

“We’re so excited to have JP serve as our Chief Scientific Officer,” said G360 CEO and Co-founder, Anthony Remington. “Our company would not be where it is today were it not for his clinical expertise and innovative mindset.”

Canner received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Boston University and earned his doctoral degree from Tufts University Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences.

After his postdoctoral research fellowship at Emory University working on stem cell activation and muscle regeneration, he transitioned to clinical laboratory medicine and received his board certification in toxicology.

“JP’s new role as Chief Scientific Officer is a pivotal one as we continue our mission of improving the health and well-being of individuals through advancements in diagnostics,” said Julie Brazil, COO, and Co-founder of G360. “He has scored remarkable wins for the company as we’ve grown within our market and continues to push us towards excellence in all we do. Especially, when it comes to improving the health of our communities and others we serve.”

In his new role, Dr. Canner will be responsible for leading the research and development of new innovations aimed at improving the telehealth and direct-to-consumer testing experience for healthcare providers, their patients, and individuals wishing to have more agency over their own health.

“I’m honored and humbled by the support and confidence that Julie, Tony, and our entire organization have given me from day one,” said Dr. Canner. “When it comes to improving public wellness and innovating ways to make vital health information more accessible for people, we’ve always set the bar extremely high for ourselves. It’s challenging work but the impact it has on our communities is well worth it.”

About G360 Companies

G360 is the parent company of Gravity+ and Gravity Diagnostics. G360 is transforming health through lab-based science and innovative home testing products that provide a simple, intuitive experience that empowers individuals to take charge of their healthcare destiny and live healthier lives. Using their CAP-accredited and CLIA-certified laboratory, they provide fast and convenient services that give an engaging experience that delivers value beyond your test result.

Their clients include universities, public health organizations, addiction recovery centers, private practices, Fortune 500 companies, and more. The company is a proud advocate for physicians, patients, and communities, supporting them with unsurpassed integrity, regulatory compliance, and clinical expertise.

