Gravity Diagnostics Honored as a Fastest Growing Company in Cincinnati

Covington, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — For the second year in a row, Gravity Diagnostics has been chosen as a 2022 Fast 55 finalist by the Cincinnati Business Courier. The Fast 55 Award is an achievement granted to privately held companies in the region that have seen the fastest growth within the last year. Last year, Gravity took home the title of the fastest-growing company, having had the highest rate of growth at 2,767%.

“There’s no question that the COVID pandemic, and our response to it, played a large part in how quickly we grew as a company. We’ve now processed over 4 million samples in just over two years and that’s a huge number for a lab our size,” said Tony Remington, CEO, and Founder of Gravity Diagnostics. “But I want to stress, and what I’m most proud of, is that our dedicated team never once took their collective eyes off the ball when it came to continuing to innovate and implement the full spectrum of our other diagnostic services. Our entire team at Gravity is responsible for continuing to propel our growth and I’m so proud for them to be considered for this honor.”

“We never set out to just be a COVID lab,” said Julie Brazil, COO, and another Gravity Founder. “We’ll continue to do everything in our power to help keep everyone safe and healthy during these critical times, but we began this business because we wanted to impact people’s existence by providing vital health information, at the cellular level, that they can then use to improve their quality of life. And to have the privilege to do all of that based in the Greater Cincinnati/NKY region is just icing on the cake.”

Honorees will be recognized, and the next round of finalists will be announced at the awards ceremony at the Duke Convention Center Tuesday, May 10th.

About Gravity Diagnostics

Gravity Diagnostics is a CAP-accredited CLIA certified laboratory that offers testing in the areas of COVID-19, upper respiratory, toxicology, pharmacogenomics, sexually transmitted infectious, and Blood. Within the past year, Gravity has seen a 900% increase in workspace square footage, an increase in employment tenfold, and serves customers from small private practices to universities to Fortune 500 companies. Learn more at gravitydiagnostics.com.

