Covington, Kentucky, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Accreditation Committee of the College of American Pathologists (CAP) has awarded accreditation to Gravity Diagnostics based on the results of a recent on-site inspection as part of the CAP’s Accreditation Programs.

James (JP) Canner, Gravity’s Chief Science Officer & Laboratory Director, was advised of this national recognition by CAP and congratulated for the excellence of the services being provided.

“We have an amazing team at Gravity Diagnostics that is constantly striving to provide the best service for our patients,” said Canner. “I would like to specifically thank our General Supervisor, Leon Friesen, and Director of Laboratory Operations, Oscar Diaz for their work on this accreditation.”

Gravity Diagnostics is one of more than 8,000 CAP-accredited facilities worldwide.

“Our CAP accreditation is the direct result of the impeccable standards, hard work, and intentional effort set forth by each employee in our world-class lab,” said Tony Remington, Gravity’s CEO and Founder. “They’re constantly exploring new ways to improve our testing lines, lab operations, and capabilities. Without them, Gravity would not exist.”

The U.S. federal government recognizes the CAP Laboratory Accreditation Program, begun in the early 1960s, as being equal to or more stringent than the government’s own inspection program.

During the CAP accreditation process, designed to ensure the highest standard of care for all laboratory patients, inspectors examine the laboratory’s records and quality control procedures for the preceding two years.

CAP inspectors also examine laboratory staff qualifications, equipment, facilities, safety program and record, and overall management.

About Gravity Diagnostics and the G360 Companies

G360 is the parent company of Gravity+ and Gravity Diagnostics. G360 is transforming health through lab-based science and innovative home testing products that provide a simple, intuitive experience that empowers individuals to take charge of their healthcare destiny and live healthier lives. Using their CAP-accredited and CLIA-certified laboratory, they provide fast and convenient services that give an engaging experience that delivers value beyond your test result.

Their clients include universities, public health organizations, addiction recovery centers, private practices, Fortune 500 companies, and more. The company is a proud advocate for physicians, patients, and communities, supporting them with unsurpassed integrity, regulatory compliance, and clinical expertise.

About the College of American Pathologists (CAP)

As the world’s largest organization of board-certified pathologists and leading provider of laboratory accreditation and proficiency testing programs, the College of American Pathologists (CAP) serves patients, pathologists, and the public by fostering and advocating excellence in the practice of pathology and laboratory medicine worldwide. For more information, READ THE CAP ANNUAL REPORT at cap.org.

