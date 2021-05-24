Gray Analytics Welcomes Brandon Sessions as VP, Commercial Cybersecurity

Breaking News
Huntsville, Ala., May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gray Analytics, a Huntsville-based, full-service cyber solutions firm providing end-to-end cyber support to commercial and defense companies across the globe, recently announced Brandon Sessions as the new Vice President of Commercial Cybersecurity Services. Sessions will be responsible for developing and executing the go-to-market strategy for Gray Analytics’ growing commercial cybersecurity segment. 

Brandon brings experience in strategic operations and business development demonstrated in diverse industries including software as a service, network security services and partner management for commercial and federal companies. Prior to joining Gray Analytics, Sessions served as the chief revenue officer for PC Matic where he was responsible for the strategic vision of products and building customer bases in business-to-consumer, business-to-business and business-to-government spaces. Representing PC Matic, Brandon was appointed to the NIST National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (NCCoE) board which focuses on national cybersecurity initiatives.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Brandon to our team,” said Gray Analytics President Scott Gray. “He brings strong skills in sales, business development, and cybersecurity. He has managed global teams and driven substantial business growth everywhere he has been. The positive growth we’ve produced in our company’s commercial cybersecurity business each of the past two years convinced us that now is the perfect time to bring in a leader of Brandon’s caliber to further cement our young and rapidly growing company as a top-tier cybersecurity firm.”

“Gray Analytics has established a proven track record of success in the both the federal and commercial spaces,” said Sessions. “I look forward to growing our commercial segment during a time in which many firms are in need of trusted advisors that can ultimately guide their organization in making strategic, cost-effective decisions regarding their cyber practices. The prevalence of debilitating cyber and ransomware attacks is at an all-time high, which emphasizes just how vital we are in helping organizations get ahead of the threat with proactive defensive measures.”

 Sessions completed his bachelor’s in business management and master’s degree in business administrations from the Coastal Carolina University honors program, and he recently acquired certification from the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification Accreditation Body (CMMC-AB) as a Registered Professional. Sessions will expand Gray Analytics’ practice in providing market-leading enterprise cybersecurity and IT consulting services to include CMMC and other cybersecurity regulatory compliance requirements.

 

About Gray Analytics

Gray Analytics, headquartered in Huntsville, AL, is a full-service, privately-owned cybersecurity solutions company dedicated to providing personalized, end-to-end cyber support to its clients. In this digital information age, businesses of all sizes are susceptible to cyberattacks. Our team of experts works to protect our clients and their data through security assessments, incident response, digital forensics, network engineering support, supply chain security and a variety of other cyber solutions based on the company’s needs. At Gray Analytics, we believe that improving your security is a shared responsibility. To learn more about us, visit www.GrayAnalytics.com.

