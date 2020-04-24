Gray Announces Change of Location of Annual Meeting of Shareholders to a Virtual Meeting Format

Breaking News
ATLANTA, April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) announced today that due to the public health impact of the novel coronavirus and COVID-19 and to support the health and well-being of its shareholders, employees, and their families, it will hold its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”) in a virtual meeting format only, via webcast, in place of a physical gathering.

As previously announced, the Annual Meeting will be held on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 11:30 a.m., Eastern time. Shareholders of record at the close of business on March 9, 2020 are eligible to attend, participate in, and vote at the Annual Meeting. To attend, participate in and/or vote at the virtual Annual Meeting, shareholders must register by May 3, 2020 at 11:59 p.m., Eastern time, at http://viewproxy.com/graytelevision/2020/. Once registered, you will receive a registration confirmation email with the meeting password and, if you plan to vote at the Annual Meeting, your Virtual Control Number. Registered shareholders can attend and participate in the virtual Annual Meeting via webcast, at http://viewproxy.com/graytelevision/2020/VM/. Registered shareholders who wish to change their previous vote, or who choose to vote during the Annual Meeting may do so while the polls are open at https://fcrvote.com/GTN/.

For additional information regarding how shareholders may attend, participate in and/or vote at the Annual Meeting, please refer to Gray’s supplemental proxy materials filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Gray Television:

Gray currently owns and/or operates television stations and leading digital properties in 93 television markets that collectively reach approximately 24 percent of US television households.  Over calendar year 2019, Gray’s stations were ranked first in 68 markets, and first or second in 86 markets, as calculated by Comscore’s audience measurement service.   Gray also owns video program production, marketing, and digital businesses including Raycom Sports, Tupelo-Raycom, and RTM Studios, the producer of PowerNation programs and content. For further information, please visit  www.gray.tv

 

CONTACT: Gray Contacts: 

Website:  www.gray.tv

Kevin P. Latek, Executive Vice President, Chief Legal and Development Officer, 404-266-8333
