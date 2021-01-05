Gray Expands Its Washington DC News Team With Two More Senior Journalists

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Atlanta, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray”) (NYSE: GTN) announced today that it has hired two additional experienced journalists for its Washington, DC-based news operations.  

Jon Decker has joined Gray as Senior National Editor and White House Correspondent.  Jon has vast experience in Washington having been a member of the White House Press Corps since 1995. He is also the only attorney in that group. In his new role, Jon will provide editorial support for Gray’s three news content divisions:  the Washington DC News Bureau, “Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren,” and InvestigateTV.  For the past six years, Jon served as the White House correspondent for Fox News Radio.  He previously worked in the same role for Reuters Television, and he hosted PBS Television’s “This Week in Business.”  Jon currently serves on the faculty of Georgetown University as an Adjunct Professor.  

Investigative reporter Sandra Jones has joined Gray’s InvestigateTV.  The award-winning reporter will be based in DC and will report on investigative and consumer stories for our local newsrooms.  Sandra has 25 years of experience working in local newsrooms, having spent the last few years in Hartford, Connecticut, and, prior to that, 17 years in Richmond, Virginia, and two years in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Sandra has been honored with multiple journalism awards including the coveted Edward R. Murrow award for Breaking News and Continuing Coverage. Her work has exposed government corruption, wasteful spending, and forced changes with city fire hydrants.

“We’re thrilled to have Jon and Sandra join our already strong team in DC,” said Sandy Breland, Gray’s Senior Vice President-Local Media.  “We’re committed to covering national issues through a local lens and we’re committed to investigative journalism.  Jon and Sandra are great additions to help with that important mission.”

About Gray:

Gray currently owns and/or operates television stations and leading digital properties in 94 television markets, including the number-one rated television station in 68 markets and the first or second highest rated television station in 86 markets.  Gray’s television stations cover approximately 24 percent of US television households and broadcast approximately 400 separate programming streams, including nearly 150 affiliates of the CBS/NBC/ABC/FOX networks.  Gray also owns video program production, marketing, and digital businesses including Raycom Sports, Tupelo-Raycom, and RTM Studios, the producer of PowerNation programs and content.  For further information, please visit www.gray.tv.

CONTACT: Gray Contact Information: 

Sandy Breland, Senior Vice President, 504-352-4011

