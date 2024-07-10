ATLANTA, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gray Media (NYSE: GTN) today announced comprehensive coverage plans for the 2024 Republican National Convention.

Starting Saturday, July 13 through the final moments of the convention on Thursday, July 19, Gray’s Washington DC Bureau and news teams from multiple Gray affiliates will report from Milwaukee on the local impact of the presidential and vice presidential nomination process and the Republican party platform. Coverage will be available on Gray’s local affiliates and Local News Live, Gray’s national news network that provides live streaming coverage on more than 500 Gray station websites, connected TV apps, and mobile apps.

“Our DC Bureau and Local News Live offer a distinctly local take on the nation’s biggest events,” Gray’s Chief Operating Officer Sandy Breland said. “We are committed to keeping the viewers in each of our 113 markets connected to their local delegates, candidates, and representatives throughout the 2024 election cycle.”

All Gray-owned Wisconsin news operations will send reporting teams to the convention, including WMTV in Madison, WBAY in Green Bay, WEAU in Eau Claire, WSAW in Wausau, and KBJR in Superior (Duluth). In addition, news crews from Gray affiliates WANF in Atlanta, Georgia, AZ Family in Phoenix, Arizona, WNDU in South Bend, Indiana, KFYR in Bismarck, North Dakota, and KVLY in Fargo, North Dakota will be on site to provide daily coverage.

“By combining the strength of our national team and local affiliates, Gray is uniquely positioned to provide a hyperlocal perspective on the convention for viewers across our footprint,” explained Lisa Allen, General Manager of Gray’s Washington Operations.

Gray also plans to deploy team coverage to the Democratic National Convention in Chicago next month.

