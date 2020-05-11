Gray Promotes Four of Its Leaders to New General Manager Positions

JamaKillingsworth JamaKillingsworth

ATLANTA, GA, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray”) (NYSE: GTN) today announced that Jama Killingsworth, Kerri Blanco, Tim Walker, and Jacque Harms will lead Gray’s stations in the Huntsville, Colorado Springs, Hattiesburg, and Meridian markets.

Today’s announcement brings to nine the number of new General Manager positions filled by Gray this year. These six women and three men were all promoted from within the company: five were General Managers who were moved to lead stations in larger markets, while four proved themselves as successful department heads before their promotions into General Manager ranks.

In Huntsville, Alabama (DMA 78), Gray named Jama Killingsworth as the new General Manager of NBC affiliate WAFF, effective May 11th. For the past four years, Jama has served as the General Manager of Gray’s WDAM, the NBC affiliate for the Hattiesburg market. In that role, she has expanded newscasts, significantly grown digital revenue, and strengthened community partnerships.

In Colorado Springs, Colorado (DMA 85), Gray named Kerri Blanco as the new General Manager of CBS affiliate KKTV, effective May 4th. Kerri has served as Director of Sales for KKTV for the past nine years. Her 27-year media career began as an Account Executive for the local Fox affiliate, and she also served in various roles at the NBC affiliate in Colorado Springs, including Local Sales Manager and National Sales Manager.

In Hattiesburg, Mississippi (DMA 167), Gray has named Tim Walker as the General Manager of NBC affiliate WDAM effective May 18th. For the past 15 years, Tim has led ABC affiliate WTOK in Meridian, Mississippi, which is one of the highest rated television stations in the country. Tim first joined WTOK in 1986 as the station’s Production Manager, and he actually began his broadcast career with a part-time position at age 14. Tim is currently the Immediate Past Chair of the Mississippi Association of Broadcasters, having served as Chairman of the organization in 2018/19 and 2003/04.

In Meridian, Mississippi (DMA 190), Gray named Jacque Harms as the new General Manager of ABC affiliate WTOK, effective June 1st. Jacquelyn currently leads the KNOP/KNPL/KIIT news department in North Platte and spearheads the collaborative news delivery services with KNEP-TV in Scottsbluff. She joined the KNOP-TV staff on a part-time basis in 1994 as an anchor, reporter, photographer, and producer. She assumed News Director responsibilities in 1997. She is an award-winning journalist with honors from the Associated Press, Nebraska Broadcasters Association, and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association.

About Gray Television:

Gray currently owns and/or operates television stations and leading digital properties in 93 television markets that collectively reach approximately 24 percent of US television households. Over calendar year 2019, Gray’s stations were ranked first in 68 markets, and first or second in 86 markets, as calculated by Comscore’s audience measurement service. Gray also owns video program production, marketing, and digital businesses including Raycom Sports, Tupelo-Raycom, and RTM Studios, the producer of PowerNation programs and content. For further information, please visit www.gray.tv

