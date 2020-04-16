Gray Stations Unite to Support Local Food Banks with “Singing For Their Supper” Special

ATLANTA, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray”) (NYSE: GTN) announced today more than 50 of its stations will broadcast “Singing For Their Supper”, a one-hour telethon to benefit local food banks in the markets with participating stations. The program will air on Saturday, April 18th at 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT and will feature virtual performances by country stars and singer-songwriters.

Performers for the special include Charles Kelley of Lady Antebellum, Kristian Bush of Sugarland, Ken Block & Drew Copeland of Sister Hazel, Edwin McCain, Patrick Davis, Josh Kelley, Joe Stevenson, Shawn Mullins, Chris Barron of Spin Doctors, Glen Phillips of Toad the Wet Sprocket, and Scotty McCreery.

Customized local messages in each station’s broadcast will drive donations directly to the local station’s area food bank. Gray Television and its participating stations are collectively donating more than $100,000 for hunger relief and local COVID-19 response efforts.

“Gray is thoroughly committed to supporting the communities we serve through this unprecedented challenge,” said Bob Smith, Gray’s Chief Operating Officer. “We’re proud to present this stellar line-up of musical talent while encouraging viewers to do what they can to help relieve hunger in their hometowns.”

“Singing For Their Supper” is hosted by Joe Stevenson and produced in partnership with Gluestick Music and Gray’s WRDW (CBS) in Augusta, Georgia, and WTOC (CBS) in Savannah, Georgia.

