Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Gray Television Announces the Passing of Ed Woloszyn

Gray Television Announces the Passing of Ed Woloszyn

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 6 mins ago

ATLANTA, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray) (NYSE: GTN) announced that Ed Woloszyn, the General Manager of KEYC News Now (CBS/FOX) in Mankato, Minnesota, passed away yesterday following a brief battle with cancer.  

Ed joined KEYC’s staff in the fall of 2016 and rose to become the station’s General Manager in the spring of 2019.   He had previously worked at local television stations in Wisconsin, Illinois and Michigan.   Ed was active in the local community, serving in the Greater Mankato Rotary, and the Greater Mankato Area United Way, among others.

“We are shocked and saddened by Ed’s passing,” offered Gray Senior Vice President Mike King. “Ed was a wonderful person and someone who cared as much about his colleagues and community as anyone. We will all miss his energy and smile, while we are grateful for the time he spent with us.”

Gray extends its deepest condolences to his wife Amy, their children Estelle and Henry, and their extended family and friends.  

Gray Television, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is the largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets in the United States.  Upon its anticipated acquisition of the television stations of Meredith Corporation, Gray will become the nation’s second largest television broadcaster, with television stations serving 113 markets that reach approximately 36 percent of US television households. 

#        #        #

CONTACT: Gray Contact Information:
Website: www.gray.tv
Mike King, Senior Vice President, [email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.