Gray Television Announces the Passing of Ed Woloszyn

ATLANTA, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray”) (NYSE: GTN) announced that Ed Woloszyn, the General Manager of KEYC News Now (CBS/FOX) in Mankato, Minnesota, passed away yesterday following a brief battle with cancer.

Ed joined KEYC’s staff in the fall of 2016 and rose to become the station’s General Manager in the spring of 2019. He had previously worked at local television stations in Wisconsin, Illinois and Michigan. Ed was active in the local community, serving in the Greater Mankato Rotary, and the Greater Mankato Area United Way, among others.

“We are shocked and saddened by Ed’s passing,” offered Gray Senior Vice President Mike King. “Ed was a wonderful person and someone who cared as much about his colleagues and community as anyone. We will all miss his energy and smile, while we are grateful for the time he spent with us.”

Gray extends its deepest condolences to his wife Amy, their children Estelle and Henry, and their extended family and friends.

