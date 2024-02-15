Mendoza 1 Luis Carlos Mendoza

ATLANTA, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray”) (NYSE: GTN) announces the launch of InvestigateTV+ en Español on February 26, 2024, in 26 of Gray’s Telemundo markets. The program from Gray’s award-winning investigative team, which currently airs in English in 113 of Gray’s markets, will now reach an extended audience through its newly formatted show in Spanish. Airing Monday through Friday in early news windows across the country, the show will provide in-depth, informative, and inspirational stories in Spanish that aim to dig deeper into storytelling while providing viewers with solutions.

“An essential part of Gray’s mission is investigative journalism, and it is our goal for everyone to see it. Whether a viewer speaks Spanish or English, we want to give viewers the opportunity to see, learn, and react from these stories,” said Lee Zurik, Vice President of Investigations.

InvestigateTV+ en Español is hosted by Luis Carlos Mendoza, an award-winning, long-time news anchor of Noticiero Telemundo 20 in Odessa-Midland, Texas. “Luis Carlos Mendoza brings an unsurpassable level of professionalism and heart for the community and is the perfect host for this news magazine,” said Susan Sim Oh, VP of Strategy and Operations for the Telemundo Station Group.

“InvestigateTV+ en Español is going to make everyone’s life better from the information you’ll learn from the show,” said Luis Carlos Mendoza, host of InvestigateTV+ en Español and Anchor for Noticiero Telemundo 20.

Gray’s newsmagazine program InvestigateTV started in 2018 as a weekend series and in 2022 expanded to a daily weekday show titled InvestigateTV+. Gray’s national investigative unit draws upon a dedicated team of investigative journalists as well as scores of journalists working in Gray’s local markets with its leading local news stations. The unit has received countless awards, including most recently a prestigious duPont-Columbia Award in January 2024.

“Premium in-depth investigations and reports are essential yet are not widely available for the Hispanic community in the US. For Gray to be able to make this content in Spanish is both important and needed,” said Juan Toro, Executive Producer of InvestigateTV+ en Español.

In addition to the weekday InvestigateTV+ en Español series, Gray Telemundo stations will also air the weekend series of InvestigateTV en Español starting March 2. The markets and airtimes for InvestigateTV+ en Español and InvestigateTV en Español are listed below.

MARKET​ CALL LETTERS​ AIR TIME AIR TIME AIR TIME (MON-FRI) (SAT) (SUN) Amarillo​, TX KEYU​ 4:30PM CT 5:00PM CT Cleveland​, OH WTCL​ 5:30PM ET 6:00PM ET Grand Junction-Montrose​, OK OKCO​ 5:00PM MT 5:00PM MT Honolulu​, HI KSIX​ 5:00PM HT 5:00PM HT 5:00PM HT Laredo, TX OGNS​ 4:00PM CT Lubbock​, TX KXTQ​ 5:00PM CT Odessa-Midland​, TX KTLE​ 4:00PM CT 5:00PM CT 5:00PM CT Reno​, NV KXNV​ 5:30PM PT 6:00PM PT 6:00PM PT Tyler-Longview, TX​ OLTV​ 4:30PM CT 5:00PM CT 5:00PM CT Waco-Temple-Bryan, TX​ OWTX​ 5:00PM CT 5:00PM CT 5:00PM CT ​ ​ TELEMUNDO GEORGIA​ ​ Atlanta​, GA WKTB​ 5:00PM ET 6:00PM ET Albany, GA​ WTSG 5:00PM ET 6:00PM ET Augusta, GA​ WGAT 5:00PM ET 6:00PM ET Columbus, GA​ WCTA 5:00PM ET 6:00PM ET Macon, GA​ WTMH 5:00PM ET 6:00PM ET Savannah, GA​ WPHJ 5:00PM ET 6:00PM ET Tallahassee, FL​ WTFL ​ 5:00PM ET 6:00PM ET ​ ​ TELEMUNDO TENNESSEE​ ​ Nashville, TN​ WTNX​ 4:30PM CT 5:00PM CT Knoxville, TN​ WBXX 5:30PM ET 6:00PM ET Memphis, TN​ WTME ​ 4:30PM CT 5:00PM CT Bowling Green, KY​ WBGS ​ 4:30PM CT 5:00PM CT TELEMUNDO ALABAMA ​ Birmingham, AL​ WTBM​ 4:30PM CT 5:00PM CT Mobile-Pensacola, AL-FL​ WMBP 4:30PM CT 5:00PM CT Montgomery-Selma, AL​ WBXM 4:30PM CT 5:00PM CT Dothan, AL​ WRGX 4:30PM CT 5:00PM CT Huntsville-Decatur, AL​ WTHV 4:30PM CT 5:00PM CT

About Gray:

Gray Television, Inc. is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Gray is the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets in the United States. Its television stations serve 113 television markets that collectively reach approximately 36 percent of US television households. This portfolio includes 80 markets with the top-rated television station and 102 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station. Gray also owns video program companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, as well as the studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios. Gray owns a majority interest in Swirl Films. For more information, please visit www.gray.tv .

Gray Contact:

Susan Sim Oh, VP of Strategy and Operations, Telemundo Station Group, [email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2b53bc5c-b060-49dc-9452-cbb31c1c8311