Gray Television & Universal Production Services launch full-service state-of- the-art television and film studios creating thousands of jobs for Georgians

ATLANTA , Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray” or “we”) (NYSE:GTN) is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its first-class television and film studios, Assembly Studios, located at Assembly Atlanta in Doraville, GA. Gray Television, the site owner, assembled 135 acres for a new mixed use complex in 2021 that included 43 acres for Assembly Studio’s film and production studio space. Two years later, 19 sound stages are ready to support top creative powerhouses in the entertainment industry, offering every amenity a production needs on one lot.

Ideally located within the Atlanta Perimeter, adjacent to Gray Television’s Third Rail Studios, the sound stages at Assembly Studios boast superior infrastructure, equipping filmmakers and content creators with the perfect canvas to bring their visions to life. Once home to the General Motors Assembly Plant, Assembly Atlanta is expected to generate more than 4,000 jobs, producing economic growth around the Metro Atlanta area and supporting Georgia’s film industry. A recent report found that Georgia has the fastest-growing film industry in the nation, and Assembly Atlanta will add to the numbers. Spending from productions in a single year was more than $4 billion in the state, according to the Georgia Film Office .

Gray Television has partnered with Universal Production Services to lease and operate the facilities at Assembly Studios and otherwise support the television and film production needs for NBCUniversal Media, LLC (NBCU) and other users and tenants at Assembly Studios. Assembly Studios is a full-service studio providing all essential production needs in one place, including Set Lighting & Grip, Costume, Transportation, Sign & Fabrication Shop, Paint Shop, an expendables store, plus other necessary amenities such as warehouse and mill buildings, dressing rooms, rehearsal halls, and office and event space. Another game-changer at Assembly Studios is the filmable facades. Exterior filming locations that mimic New York, New Orleans, Tribeca, and Europe are located steps away from the soundstages. Every part of the property is filmable, providing endless opportunities for productions.

“We are excited to unveil Assembly Atlanta, a hub of creativity and innovation that will redefine storytelling in the entertainment industry,” said Hilton H. Howell, Jr., Gray’s Executive Chairman and CEO. “We look forward to witnessing the impact of Assembly Studios on the community here in Doraville, Atlanta, and in all of Georgia.”

About Gray

Gray Television, Inc. is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. We are the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets in the United States that serve 114 television markets reaching approximately 36 percent of US television households. This portfolio includes 80 markets with the top-rated television station and 100 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station. We also own video program companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Honey, and PowerNation Studios, as well as Third Rail Studios. For further information, please visit www.gray.tv .

About Universal Production Services

Universal Production Services provides high quality production services and stage facilities across the US, UK, and Europe for all feature, television, commercial and streaming productions. Universal Production Services is a unit of NBCUniversal, one of the world’s leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news, and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment television networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group, world-renowned theme parks, and a suite of leading Internet-based businesses. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

# # #