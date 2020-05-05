Gray Television’s Stations Help to Raise Over $12.6 Million for Local Relief Efforts in March and April

ATLANTA, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray”) (NYSE: GTN) announced today that, during March and April 2020 alone, our television stations collectively helped to raise more than $12,600,000 in donations benefiting local residents and local organizations in need. The efforts included a wide variety of telethons, on-air and online fundraisers, musical concerts, and other events lasting from one hour to a few weeks.

Many of the stations launched their campaigns after learning about the difficulties that local food banks and other worthy charities were experiencing as public health concerns resulted in the cancelation or curtailment of their normal fundraising activities, just as they experienced dramatic increases in need for their services. Some of the stations’ fundraising efforts involved local advertising partners and/or other local broadcasters who also chose to use their resources to give back in these difficult times.

In addition, Gray stations have worked very hard to support local businesses during the public health emergency. In early April, Gray’s stations launched interactive, online local business directories to enable residents to find which businesses remained open – and their new hours. The directories also allow online visitors to place orders directly through the site for pickup or delivery, obtain coupons, and even apply for jobs. By the end of April, more than 14,500 local businesses joined the online directories (all for free) across Gray’s markets.

“Local broadcast stations are important local institutions employing talented residents who put community service first, through news, information, and support for local organizations and businesses,” said Gray Executive Chairman and CEO Hilton H. Howell. “We are therefore especially proud that our own stations and staff were able to distinguish themselves so well during the last several weeks by their truly exemplary donations of their time, resources, and creativity to support their local communities through this challenging period.”

During March and April 2020, Gray Television’s local stations and employees helped raise needed funds benefiting local organizations, relief funds, and residents through the following initiatives, as well as others not listed below:

March 12 – WAGM in Presque Isle, ME, partnered with the United Way of Aroostook for a one-day telethon “Operation 24” benefiting Catholic Charities Food Bank, which supports 24 food pantries in Aroostook County. The effort raised $28,000.

March 13 – Lexington, KY, television station WKYT created and broadcast spots soliciting donations to the United Way of the Bluegrass and the Blue Grass Community Fund. Through April 30th, the joint campaign has raised $746,450.

March 18 – In Madison, WI, WMTV launched a campaign to raise donations to enable Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin to create care boxes for local residents impacted by the pandemic. Through April 30th, the campaign has directly raised $1.5 million and helped the organization attract an additional $1.0 million in outside gifts and grants, bringing in a total of over $2.5 million in just six weeks.

March 19 – In Jackson, MS, WLBT partnered with St. Jude on a Dream Home giveaway for the 17th year. As of April 30, the campaign has raised $912,700 towards its goal of $1,100,000 in donations.

March 24 – WIBW in Topeka, KS, began participating with its local chamber on their HOST (Helping Others Support Topeka) Initiative that raises donations to purchase gift cards from local restaurants for the benefit of unemployed residents in the community. To date, the HOST program has raised $650,000 and has provided gift cards to 1,200 recipients in Shawnee County.

March 24 – In Bowling Green KY, WBKO partnered with Blue Cotton to sell #TeamKentucky T-Shirts and to raise awareness and financial support for United Way of Southern Kentucky’s food pantries. The partnership raised $30,000.

March 25 – WIS in Columbia, SC, launched a virtual fundraiser benefiting the Harvest Hope Food Bank with a goal of $50,000. Through April 30th, the effort has raised $281,748, not including a generous $200,000 matching donation from Jim Hudson Automotive. The donations will help provide 1.4 million meals for area residents in need.

March 31 – WAFB in Baton Rouge, LA, partnered with Neighbors Federal Credit Union to raise funds for the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank. Every time a member swipes a debit card from the credit union, the bank donates five cents to the food bank. In the first month (April), they raised $6,000 and the goal is $20,000 by the end of June.

April 1 – WTVY in Dothan, AL, launched a virtual fundraiser benefiting the Wiregrass Area Food Bank in Dothan. Through April 30th, the station has raised more than $35,000 for the local food bank.

April 1 – KSPR in Springfield, MO, launched the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, which raffles off a new home and other prizes to benefit the hospital in the fight against childhood cancer. Through April 30th, its 2020 Dream Home campaign has raised a record $710,000, well on its way toward the goal of $800,000 by the campaign’s end next month.

April 2 – In Myrtle Beach, SC, WMBF initiated Carolina Cares, a virtual fundraiser benefiting the Salvation Army. Through April 30th, the station has raised more than $50,000.

April 4 – WOIO in Cleveland, OH, partnered with iHeart Radio and the Cleveland Cavaliers to broadcast a 3-hour telethon featuring local athletes, celebrities, and performers, raising over $155,000 for the Greater Cleveland Food Bank and the United Way.

April 6 – Charlotte, NC’s WBTV initiated a virtual fundraiser benefiting the Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina. Through the month of April, the station has raised more than $50,000 for Second Harvest.

April 6 – KWQC in Davenport, IA, helped organize “Unite Quad Cities,” a day of giving for the Quad Cities Covid-19 Recovery Fund. In addition to heavily promoting the event and need for donations on the air, KWQC produced and aired a six-hour Zoom-A-Thon featuring living room performances by area musicians and live interviews with the many non-profits the fund will support. The Unite Quad Cities event initially raised $300,000, but with donations continuing to arrive, the total has grown to over one million dollars.

April 9 – In Tallahassee, FL, WCTV created “PBJ Plus (Peanut Butter and Jelly Drive Plus),” a local campaign to raise funds enabling Second Harvest of the Big Bend and Second Harvest of South Georgia to purchase food for needy children and families. The campaign began with a $5,000 donation from WCTV and Gray Television and closed with a total of $70,000 raised.

April 11 – Knoxville’s WVLT partnered with the two other broadcast news stations in the market to host a two-week fundraising campaign for United Way of Greater Knoxville, which supports 47 local charities. Through April 30th, the joint campaign has raised $1,015,000.

April 12 – WFIE in Evansville, IN, produced and broadcast a 30-minute telethon benefiting the local Covid-19 relief funds of the Green River Area Response Fund (Kentucky) and The Greater Evansville Response Fund (Indiana). The telethon raised approximately $22,000.

April 12 – Following extremely severe weather on Easter weekend in Mississippi, WLOX in Biloxi, WLBT in Jackson, WTOK in Meridian, WDAM in Hattiesburg, and WMC in Memphis teamed up to facilitate a relief effort titled “Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief” benefiting the Mississippi Chapter of the American Red Cross. Through April 30th, the campaign has raised in excess of $56,700 (including $10,000 from Gray Television) for relief efforts locally in Mississippi.

April 12 – In Springfield, MO, KY3/KSPR put its resources behind an effort to support “1 Million Meals in 90 Days” for the Ozarks Food Harvest. To date, the stations have helped the regional food bank raise $216,000.

April 12 – WYMT in Hazard, KY, partnered with God’s Pantry Food Bank, Appalachian Wireless and Kentucky Power on a virtual food drive. Through April 30, the joint effort has raised over $6,000, which will provide more than 47,000 meals to local families.

April 13 – South Bend, IN, television station WNDU created the Care Package Challenge to raise funds for the Food Bank of Northern Indiana. These funds allowed the Food Bank to provide care packages via their mobile food pantry distribution in six counties. The campaign concluded on April 30th, raising nearly $105,000. The donations will provide 9,482 care packages to those in need.

April 13 – WAGM in Presque Isle, ME, partnered with the United Way of Aroostook for a virtual fund raiser called “GIVE-19,” which solicited donations of at least $19.00 for a Covid-19 response fund benefiting the short-term and immediate needs of local residents. Through the end of April, the effort has raised over $4,000, and continues through May.

April 13 – In Wilmington, NC, WECT launched a virtual fundraiser benefitting Food Bank of Central and Eastern NC. While the food drive runs through May 8th, it raised over $87,000 in donations by April 30th.

April 13 – WXIX in Cincinnati, OH, announced a month-long virtual food drive with Kroger and Freestore Foodbank. Through April 30th, the effort has raised over $200,000.

April 13 – Richmond, VA, station WWBT partnered with the United Way and the Community Foundation to assist in raising money to support the Central Virginia Covid-19 Response Fund through news, digital, social and marketing support. In just three weeks, the partnership contributed to raising $800,000. The station also began selling “Virginia Strong” t-shirts, which its’ reporters wear on-air. In just a few days, this effort has raised another $6,000 for the Central Virginia Covid-19 Response Fund.

April 14 – KSNB in Hastings, NE, partnered with the Heartland United Way and the Grand Island Community Foundation to raise funds for the Covid-19 Community Compassion Fund. The effort raises money to help local families with every day needs and, through April 30th. The initial goal was $10,000, but the campaign instead surpassed $250,000.

April 16 – WCSC in Charleston, SC, partnered with other local stations on a one-day telethon supporting Low Country Food Bank, an effort that raised $285,000.

April 17 – KFVS in Cape Girardeau, MO, partnered with the Southeast Missouri Food Bank for the Heartland Strong Virtual Food Drive. Through April 30th, the effort raised nearly $22,000 in online donations.

April 17 – Louisville’s WAVE 3 News raised $40,880 for the One Louisville Covid-19 Response Fund through a virtual telethon benefiting the Community Foundation of Louisville, which has dispersed funds to more than 70 local organizations.

April 18 – Over 50 of Gray’s stations broadcasted “Singing For Their Supper,” a one-hour telethon to benefit local food banks in the markets with participating stations. The program featured virtual performances by country stars and singer-songwriters. Donations from viewers, performers including Singer Darius Rucker, Gray Television and Gray’s stations exceeded $1,026,000, which will provide more than four million meals to local residents in need.

April 18 – In Panama City, FL, WJHG partnered with Feeding the Gulf Coast and Second Harvest of the Big Bend to raise awareness and financial support for North West Florida’s food pantries. The station and Gray Television donated $2,500 to each charity. Through April 30th, the charities have raised nearly $36,000.

April 18 – In Bowling Green KY, WBKO partnered with the United Way of Southern Kentucky to raise awareness and financial support for Southern Kentucky’s food pantries. The station and Gray Television donated $2,500 to United Way, bringing the total raised to $17,000.

April 19 – WTVG-TV in Toledo, OH, joined other local broadcasters to help raise $20,000 in donations to support United Way’s “Emergency Response Fund 2020”.

April 20 – In Lansing, MI, WILX launched “Feed the Frontlines” initiative to purchase meals from local restaurants for delivery to frontline workers at hospitals, fire stations, and more. The campaign began with $1,000 donations from WILX and a local credit union and, through the first few days, has raised $8,000.

April 20 – In Columbus, GA, WTVM’s anchor created a solo run called “Covid-19 Miles for Hope” to benefit MercyMed of Columbus, which tests and treats those who do not have health insurance. WTVM and Jason Dennis raised $7,000 in only two-and-a-half hours for his 19-mile run, which was covered live across 3 newscasts.

April 20 – WAVE in Louisville, KY, showcased and helped raise money for Dare to Care Food Bank, Coalition for the Homeless and Apron Inc. (supporting food service industry workers), Team Kentucky Fund, One Southern Indiana, The Fund for the Arts, and The Bell of Louisville. Through April 30th, the efforts helped to raise $50,000.

April 21 – KBTX in Bryan/College Station, TX hosted a one-day donation drive to benefit the Brazos Valley Covid-19 Community Relief Fund. In one day, with announcements made only during the station’s local newscasts, the campaign raised over $119,400 from over 1,047 individuals.

April 22 – KVLY in Fargo, ND, launched a virtual food drive benefiting the Great Plains Food Bank with a $2,500 donation from the station and Gray Television. In just the first few days, the campaign already has raised over $20,500.

April 23 – WTVG-TV in Toledo, OH, helped the Northwest Ohio Foodbank collect over 12,000 pounds of food during its Dave White Food Drive. The drive now continues online.

April 25 – WIBW in Topeka, KS, partnered with the Topeka Zoo to promote its virtual fundraiser “Roar & Pour.” The event raised over $18,000.

April 27 – KOSA in Odessa, TX, raised $158,785 in its “Fill the Food Bank” fundraising drive. The proceeds will provide 635,140 meals to West Texans in need.

April 27 – Lincoln, NE, television station KOLN, partnered with the Food Bank of Lincoln on a virtual food drive. Through April 30th, the effort raised nearly $9,000 to help feed local families in need. The station also donated $2,500 to the Food Bank.

April 27 – WVLT in Knoxville, TN, partnered with the Emerald Youth Foundation to help replace the funds that the organization had anticipated from his annual Giving Breakfast. WVLT’s promotional campaign and 30-minute special helped the organization raise $250,000 for the youth of Knoxville’s urban communities.

April 28 – In Roanoke, VA, WDBJ7 launched “7 Weeks to Takeout Hunger,” a project designed to raise money to buy healthy dinners for families through funding area restaurants’ takeout business. In just over 24 hours, the station and its non-profit partner raised over $16,000.

April 28 – In Wausau, WI, WSAW-WZAW watched its broadcast of the April 18 “Singing for their Supper” telethon raise $22,000 to support local food pantries through The Neighbors’ Place. Due to north central Wisconsin’s overwhelming response, WSAW-WZAW extended the campaign ten more days, which raised an additional $82,000.

April 29 – WTOC in Savannah, GA, held a “WTOC Day of Giving” to benefit the United Way of the Coastal Empire’s Covid-19 Rapid Response Fund. The station raised $209,104 in the 11-hour virtual telethon.

April 30 – In Biloxi, MS, WLOX for the past few months has been promoting the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, which raffles off a new home and other prizes to benefit the hospital in the fight against childhood cancer. Through April 30th, the 2020 Dream Home campaign has raised $687,000 toward a goal of $775,000 by July.

April 30 – KWCH and KSCW in Wichita, KS, partnered with the Kansas Food Bank to raise funds to feed families affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. Donations can be made online or at American State Bank drive-thru locations. The fundraiser kicked off on April 30th with $260,000 in immediate donations.

