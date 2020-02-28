Breaking News
Home / Top News / Graybug Vision Presents Preclinical Results for GB-401, a Potential Sustained-Delivery Treatment of up to Six Months for Primary Open Angle Glaucoma, at the American Glaucoma Society Annual Meeting

Graybug Vision Presents Preclinical Results for GB-401, a Potential Sustained-Delivery Treatment of up to Six Months for Primary Open Angle Glaucoma, at the American Glaucoma Society Annual Meeting

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Graybug Vision, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative medicines to treat diseases of the retina and optic nerve, today presented preclinical study results for GB-401, a novel injectable depot formulation of a proprietary beta-adrenergic antagonist prodrug, as a potential sustained-delivery treatment of up to six months for primary open angle glaucoma (POAG), at the American Glaucoma Society Annual Meeting in Washington, DC.

The study evaluated the in vitro and in vivo performance of GB-401 including pharmacokinetics, ocular safety, and intraocular pressure (IOP) lowering efficacy and showed that GB-401 achieved sustained ocular drug levels and reduced IOP in experimental animal models after a single intravitreal or subconjunctival injection. “We are encouraged by these preclinical study results and look forward to evaluating the potential of GB-401 as a new long-term treatment for patients with primary open angle glaucoma in a Phase 1/2a first-in-human trial,” said Frederic Guerard, CEO of Graybug Vision.

Primary open angle glaucoma (POAG) is the most common type of glaucoma, a progressive degeneration of the optic nerve and a leading cause of irreversible vision loss, with more than three million people affected in the United States and over 70 million worldwide. Reducing IOP is the only proven treatment to prevent the progression of vision loss associated with POAG. While approved topical eye drops that can lower IOP exist, their effect is often limited due to poor patient compliance and low drug bioavailability/residence time on the corneal surface. Studies show that significant numbers of glaucoma patients stop taking their medications due to factors including disability, cognitive decline, lack of disease awareness and cost.

Summary of GB-401 Preclinical Study Results

GB-401 achieved high drug loading and encapsulation efficiency of a proprietary beta-adrenergic antagonist prodrug and demonstrated tunable sustained drug release kinetics for approximately 6 months in vitro. Our ongoing pharmacokinetic study revealed sustained therapeutic drug levels in the eye from day one to over three months. A single injection of GB-401 also led to a sustained reduction of IOP in an experimental ocular hypertension animal model, with no signs of ocular toxicity. The poster is available on the Publications and Posters page of the Graybug corporate website.

About Graybug Vision

Graybug Vision is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative medicines to treat diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company’s proprietary ocular delivery technologies are designed to maintain potent and effective drug levels in ocular tissue for up to 12 months and potentially longer, improving patient compliance, reducing healthcare burdens and ultimately delivering better clinical outcomes. Graybug’s lead product candidate, GB-102, a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib malate, inhibits multiple neovascular pathways for the intravitreal treatment of retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration, with a six-month dosing regimen. This approach is differentiated from the current standard of care, which requires more frequent dosing and only targets one pathway. Graybug is also using its proprietary technologies to develop GB-401, an injectable depot formulation of a beta-adrenergic prodrug, for primary open angle glaucoma, with a dosing regimen of up to six months, and GB-103, a longer-acting version of GB-102, designed to deliver therapeutic drug levels to the retinal tissue for 12 months with a single injection. Founded in 2011 as a spin-out of the Wilmer Eye Institute of the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Graybug is headquartered in Redwood City, California. For more information, please visit www.graybug.com.

Media contacts

Bettina Maunz
404.384.0067
[email protected]

Lisa Lilienthal
404.661.3679
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.