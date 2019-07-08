Breaking News
Home / Top News / Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Announces Resumption of Private Placement

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Announces Resumption of Private Placement

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 13 mins ago

New York, July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Grayscale Investments, the sponsor (the “Sponsor”) of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTCQX: GBTC) (the “Trust”), today announced that the Trust will resume the private placement of its shares. The Trust private placement is offered on a periodic basis throughout the year and is now currently available to accredited investors for daily subscription. 

The Trust’s investment objective is for the value of its shares to reflect the price performance of Bitcoin (based on Bitcoin per Share), less fees and expenses. The Trust is solely and passively invested in Bitcoin and was created for investors seeking exposure to Bitcoin through a traditional investment vehicle. As of July 8, 2019, the Trust has more than $2.66 billion in assets under management (AUM) and each Share of the Trust represents 0.00097876 Bitcoin.  

Following a one-year holding period, shareholders who invest in the private placement may elect to sell their shares at prices dictated by the market under the symbol: GBTC. Because the Trust does not currently operate a redemption program, there can be no assurance that the value of the Shares will approximate the value of Bitcoin held by the Trust when traded on a secondary market and the Shares may trade at a substantial premium over, or discount to the value of the Bitcoin held by the Trust.

The Trust is a traditional investment vehicle with shares titled in the investor’s name, providing a familiar structure for financial and tax advisors and easy transferability to beneficiaries under estate laws. Additionally, shares are eligible to be held in certain IRA, Roth IRA, and other brokerage and investor accounts. 

The private placement shares have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) or any state securities laws, and the shares are being offered pursuant to an exemption from registration provided by Rule 506(c) of Regulation D under the Securities Act and in reliance on similar exemptions under applicable state laws. An investment in the shares of the Trust is suitable only for sophisticated, well-informed investors, and investors will be required to represent that they are accredited investors as such term is defined in Rule 501(a) of Regulation D under the Securities Act.

As a result, the shares are restricted shares and are subject to a one-year holding period in accordance with Rule 144 under the Securities Act. In addition, the Trust does not currently operate a redemption program. Because of the one-year holding period and the lack of an ongoing redemption program, shares should not be purchased by any investor who is not willing and able to bear the risk of investment and lack of liquidity for at least one year. No assurances are given that after the one-year holding period, there will be any market for the resale of shares, or, if there is such a market, as to the price at such shares may be sold into such a market. Qualified investors should refer to the Trust’s private placement memorandum, which is available from Grayscale at [email protected], for a discussion of these and other risks.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Grayscale Investments, LLC 
Grayscale Investments is the world’s largest digital currency asset manager with more than $2.79 billion in assets under management. With a proven track record and unrivaled experience, we give investors the tools to make informed investing decisions in a burgeoning asset class. As part of Digital Currency Group, Grayscale accesses the world’s biggest network of industry intelligence to build better investment products. We have removed the barrier to entry so that institutions and individual investors can benefit from exposure to digital currencies. Now, forward-thinking investors can embrace a digital future with an institutional grade investment. Grayscale is headquartered in New York City. For more information on Grayscale, please visit www.grayscale.co or follow us on Twitter, @GrayscaleInvest.  

CONTACT: Marissa Arnold 
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.