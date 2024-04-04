STAMFORD, Conn., April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Grayscale Investments®, the world’s largest crypto asset manager*, and manager of Grayscale® Digital Large Cap Fund (OTCQX: GDLC) (Digital Large Cap Fund), Grayscale® DeFi Fund (OTCQB: DEFG) (DeFi Fund), and Grayscale® Smart Contract Platform Ex-Ethereum Fund (GSCPxE Fund), today announced the updated Fund Component weightings for each product in connection with their respective first quarter 2024 reviews.
