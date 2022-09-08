Great American Cookies Opens First Converted Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip® Location in Las Vegas

Breaking News
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., parent company of Great American Cookies and 16 other restaurant concepts, announces the opening of the first converted Great American Cookies from Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip® in Las Vegas. The opening follows the May 2022 announcement of FAT Brands’ acquisition of the franchised chain of stores. Two additional converted stores are also set to open in Las Vegas by the end of 2022, furthering Great American Cookies’ presence in the city.

“Over the last several months, we have been working with the Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip® franchisees to ensure that there is a seamless transition to Great American Cookies,” said Jenn Johnston, President of FAT Brands’ Quick-Service Division. “We are pleased to open our first converted location in such a short time which is in part due to franchisee, Kimberly Wright, who has been a tremendous asset in the process.”

“We are so excited to be open and to be able to serve our loyal customers the delicious offerings that make Great American Cookies so special,” said Franchisee Kimberly Wright. “They have an incredible brand presence with over 370 locations across the U.S. and I’m confident our guests will love their signature menu items such as the Original Cookie Cake and Double Doozies.”

The Rancho Alta Mira Great American Cookies is located at 4990 West Craig Road, Suite 2, Las Vegas, NV 89130 and is open Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information on Great American Cookies, visit www.greatamericancookies.com.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast-casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 17 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com.

About Great American Cookies

Founded on a family chocolate chip cookie recipe in 1977, Great American Cookies believes that pure, simple delight is part of living a full life. Serving the Original Cookie Cake, fresh baked cookies in a variety of flavors, brownies, and Double Doozies, we promise to treat you to bites of bliss that prove how sweet life can be. With more than 370 bakeries across the country and internationally in Bahrain, Guam, Saudi Arabia, and treats available to ship right to your door, the sweet spot is always close to home. For more information, visit www.greatamericancookies.com. 

MEDIA CONTACT:
Erin Mandzik, FAT Brands
emandzik@fatbrands.com
860-212-6509

