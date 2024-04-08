Home of the Original Cookie Cake Files Sweet Deal on April 15

LOS ANGELES, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Great American Cookies, the Original Cookie Cake franchise owned by FAT Brands Inc., is slicing up a sweet deal this Tax Day! This year, on April 15 (Tax Day), fans can buy one Cookie Cake Slice get one Cookie Cake Slice free at participating locations nationwide.

Great American Cookies has a tradition of offering free goodies to their loyal customers to alleviate Tax Day stress. This year, they are offering a buy one get one free deal on slices of their classic Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake, which is sure to make taxpayers’ day a little sweeter. The offer is only valid in-store, making a perfect opportunity to take a break from crunching the numbers to indulge in some sweet treats.

“While it’s hard to sugar-coat Tax Day, our deal certainly makes it easier to get through,” said Katie Thoms, Senior Director of Marketing for Great American Cookies. “We are thrilled to bring back this giveaway of our classic Cookie Cake Slice and look forward to seeing our fans enjoy it again this year.”

For more information on Great American Cookies, visit www.greatamericancookies.com.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide.

About Great American Cookies

Founded on a family chocolate chip cookie recipe in 1977, Great American Cookies believes that pure, simple delight is part of living a full life. Serving the Original Cookie Cake, fresh baked cookies in a variety of flavors, Brownies, and Double Doozies™, we promise to treat you to bites of bliss that prove how sweet life can be. With more than 400 bakeries across the country and internationally in Bahrain, Guam, Saudi Arabia, and treats available to ship right to your door, the sweet spot is always close to home. For more information, visit www.greatamericancookies.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Erin Mandzik, FAT Brands

[email protected]

860-212-6509