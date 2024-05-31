SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk is set to hold a town hall with former President Donald Trump, as reported shortly after the former president was criminally convicted in New York City on Thursday.
Trump is expected to answer submitted questions with Musk on a live stream that will also be broadcast on NewsNation, The New York Post reported on Friday.
