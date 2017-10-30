Great Elm Capital Corp. Schedules Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Release and Conference Call

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 30, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC) today announced plans to release its third quarter 2017 results on Monday, November 6, 2017 after the close of the financial markets.

Great Elm Capital Corp. will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, November 7, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. New York City time to discuss its third quarter financial results.

All interested parties are invited to participate in the conference call by dialing +1 (844) 820-8297; international callers should dial +1 (661) 378-9758. Participants should enter the Conference ID 9889719 when asked. For a copy of the slide presentation that will be referenced during the course of our conference call, please visit: http://www.investor.greatelmcc.com/events-and-presentations/presentations. The presentation will also be published after the close of the financial markets on Monday, November 6, 2017. Additionally, the conference call will be webcast simultaneously at https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/ve3m3y9e.

About Great Elm Capital Corp.

Great Elm Capital Corp. is an externally managed, specialty finance company focused on investing in debt instruments of middle market companies. GECC elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. GECC focuses on special situations and catalyst-driven investments as it seeks to generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns through both current income and capital appreciation.

Media & Investor Contact:

Meaghan K. Mahoney

Senior Vice President

+1 (617) 375-3006

[email protected]