Breaking News
Home / Top News / Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEC, “Great Elm”) today announced plans to release its fourth quarter 2019 results on Friday, September 13, 2019 before the opening of the financial markets. 

Great Elm will host a conference call and webcast on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its fourth quarter 2019 financial results. All interested parties are invited to participate in the conference call by dialing +1 (844) 559-0750; international callers should dial +1 (647) 689-5386. Participants should enter the Conference ID 6973727 when asked. For a copy of the slide presentation that will be referenced during the course of our conference call, please visit: https://www.greatelmcap.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

The conference call will be webcast simultaneously at: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2021163/6EE1FE643E7E50686C8FA475B2B776A7.

About Great Elm Capital Group, Inc.

Great Elm is a publicly-traded holding company that seeks to build a business across three operating verticals: Operating Companies, Investment Management and Real Estate. Great Elm’s website can be found at www.greatelmcap.com.

Media & Investor Contact:

Investor Relations
+1 (617) 375-3006
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.