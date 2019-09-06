Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEC, “Great Elm”) today announced plans to release its fourth quarter 2019 results on Friday, September 13, 2019 before the opening of the financial markets.

Great Elm will host a conference call and webcast on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its fourth quarter 2019 financial results. All interested parties are invited to participate in the conference call by dialing +1 (844) 559-0750; international callers should dial +1 (647) 689-5386. Participants should enter the Conference ID 6973727 when asked. For a copy of the slide presentation that will be referenced during the course of our conference call, please visit: https://www.greatelmcap.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx .

The conference call will be webcast simultaneously at: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2021163/6EE1FE643E7E50686C8FA475B2B776A7 .

About Great Elm Capital Group, Inc.

Great Elm is a publicly-traded holding company that seeks to build a business across three operating verticals: Operating Companies, Investment Management and Real Estate. Great Elm’s website can be found at www.greatelmcap.com .

Media & Investor Contact: