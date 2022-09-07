Great Elm Group, Inc. Schedules Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Release and Conference Call

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Great Elm Group, Inc. (“we,” “us,” “our,” “GEG,” or “Great Elm”), (NASDAQ: GEG), today announced plans to release results for its fiscal 2022 fourth quarter and full year ended June 30, 2022, on Monday, September 12, 2022, after the closing of the stock market.

Company to Host Conference Call & Webcast

Great Elm will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its fiscal 2022 fourth quarter and full year financial results.

All interested parties are invited to participate in the conference call by dialing + 1 (888) 440-4537; international callers should dial 1 (646) 960-0669. Participants should enter the Conference ID 2595129 when asked.

For a copy of the slide presentation that will be referenced during the conference call, please visit: https://www.greatelmgroup.com/events-and-presentations.

The conference call will be webcast simultaneously and can be accessed at the following link: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/453046330.

About Great Elm Group, Inc.

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEG) is a publicly-traded holding company that is building a business across two operating verticals: investment management and operating companies. Great Elm Group, Inc.’s website can be found at www.greatelmgroup.com.

Media & Investor Contact:

Michael Kim

investorrelations@greatelmcap.com