WALTHAM, Mass., May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Great Elm Group, Inc. (“Great Elm”), (NASDAQ: GEG), today announced plans to host a conference call and webcast to discuss its results for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2023, on Friday, May 5, 2023, at 9:00 a.m., ET.

Company to Host Conference Call & Webcast

Great Elm will host a conference call and webcast on Friday, May 5, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its fiscal 2023 third quarter financial results.

All interested parties are invited to participate in the conference call by dialing +1 (888) 440-4537; international callers should dial +1 (646) 960-0669. Participants should enter the Conference ID 2595129 when asked.

For a copy of the slide presentation that will be referenced during the conference call, please visit: https://www.greatelmgroup.com/events-and-presentations .

The conference call will be webcast simultaneously and can be accessed at the following link: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/141685606.

About Great Elm Group, Inc.

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEG) is a publicly-traded, alternative asset manager focused on growing a scalable and diversified portfolio of long-duration and permanent capital vehicles across credit, real estate, specialty finance, and other alternative strategies. Great Elm Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries currently manage Great Elm Capital Corp., a publicly-traded business development company, and Monomoy Properties REIT, LLC, an industrial-focused real estate investment trust, in addition to other investments. Great Elm Group, Inc.’s website can be found at www.greatelmgroup.com.

Media & Investor Contact:

Investor Relations

geginvestorrelations@greatelmcap.com