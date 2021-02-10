Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation Schedules Announcement of 2020 Fourth Quarter Results

Breaking News
HOUSTON, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ: GLDD) today announced that it will release the financial results for its three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. C.S.T. A conference call with the Company will be held the same day at 9:00 a.m. C.S.T. The call in number is (877) 377-7553 and Conference ID is 4967097. The conference call will be available by replay until Friday, February 19, 2021 by calling (855) 859-2056 and providing Conference ID 4967097. The live call and replay can also be heard on the Company’s website, www.gldd.com, under Events on the investor relations page. A copy of the press release will be available on the Company’s website.

The Company
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (“Great Lakes” or the “Company”) is the largest provider of dredging services in the United States. In addition, the Company has a long history of performing significant international projects. The Company employs experienced civil, ocean and mechanical engineering staff in its estimating, production and project management functions. In its over 130-year history, the Company has never failed to complete a marine project. Great Lakes has a disciplined training program for engineers that ensures experienced-based performance as they advance through Company operations. The Company’s Incident-and Injury-Free® (IIF®) safety management program is integrated into all aspects of the company’s culture. The company’s commitment to the IIF® culture promotes a work environment where employee safety is paramount. Great Lakes also owns and operates the largest and most diverse fleet in the U.S. dredging industry, comprised of over 200 specialized vessels.

