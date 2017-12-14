Great Quest’s Sanoukou Gold Renewal

Breaking News
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 14, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Great Quest Fertilizer Ltd (TSX-V:GQ) (“the Company”) is pleased to announce the reissuance of the Sanoukou Gold permit.

Given the good prospects of the property and the considerable work completed by Great Quest and others, the Company made a new application for the permit with the support of the Malian Ministry of Mines when it expired last June. The new permit was signed with the Malian government on November 28, 2017. The reissuance of the exploration permit allows the Company to explore the property for a total of seven years, comprising of an initial three-year term with two renewals of two years each. 

The Sanoukou Gold permit is one of the marquee gold properties in the Mali’s prolific western Birimian gold belt. It is located down strike from the Tabakoto and Segala mines operated by Endeavour Mining.

The property has extensive artisanal workings and Great Quest has previously reported strong results from exploration campaigns on the property that only hint at the true potential (news releases dated September 30, 2013, June 3, 2010). These results include:

  • Up to 9 grams per metric tonne (g/t) over 3 metres in surface trenches
  • Up to 6 g/t for a 3 metre interval in diamond drilling
  • Up to 25 g/t sampled from artisanal waste piles

The technical information of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Jed Diner (P. Geol), a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

The Company is seeking strategic alternatives to realize the economic value of its gold portfolio for its shareholders, while Great Quest continues to advance our economically and socially significant Tilemsi Phosphate project.

About Great Quest

Great Quest Fertilizer Ltd. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the development of African agricultural mineral projects for local production of farm ready fertilizers. The Company’s flagship asset is the Tilemsi Phosphate Project, encompassing 1,206 km² in northeastern Mali, containing high quality phosphate resources amenable to use as direct application fertilizer. Great Quest is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol GQ, and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol GQM.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF GREAT QUEST FERTILIZER LTD.

“Jed Richardson”
President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

For more information:
Please call Jed Richardson at 1-877-325-3838 or email [email protected]

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The statements that are not historical facts and are forward-looking statements involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to vary materially from the targeted results. We seek safe harbor.

