Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Preliminary Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC), the holding company for Great Southern Bank, expects to report first quarter 2022 preliminary earnings after the market closes on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, and host a conference call on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. Central Time (3:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may dial 1.833.832.5121 and enter the passcode 3028168. The call will be available live or in a recorded version at the Company’s Investor Relations website, https://investors.greatsouthernbank.com.

The Company will notify the public that first quarter 2022 results have been issued through a news release and will post the results to the Company’s Investor Relations website. The earnings release will also be available on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) website, www.sec.gov, as an exhibit to a Current Report on Form 8-K that will be furnished by the Company to the SEC.

With total assets of $5.4 billion, Great Southern offers a broad range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers. Headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, the Company operates 93 retail banking centers in Missouri, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Arkansas and Nebraska, and commercial loan production offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Omaha, Nebraska, Phoenix, and Tulsa, Oklahoma. Great Southern Bancorp is a public company and its common stock (ticker: GSBC) is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market.

Kelly Polonus, Great Southern Bank, (417) 895-5242
kpolonus@greatsouthernbank.com

